Lenovo's latest heavy on flash, security for enterprise storage

Lenovo recently launched several new innovations to its data storage and infrastructure portfolio.

The additions include the following:

Lenovo ThinkSystem DG enterprise storage array, using quad-level cell (QLC) flash technology.

Lenovo ThinkSystem DM3010H enterprise storage array, which is hybrid unified storage for SMBs.

Lenovo Unified Complete software, with all-inclusive ransomware protection and hybrid cloud capabilities.

Flash aids data centers There are several key takeaways. First, Lenovo is trying to simplify and modernize its offerings, especially by integrating QLC flash. The data center is not going away; in fact, it is often an area of focused modernization efforts. According to research by TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, 92% of organizations expect to maintain or increase their current rate of data center infrastructure spending in 2023. With the introduction of Lenovo ThinkSystem DG enterprise storage arrays, the benefits of flash technology become more accessible to a wider variety of organizations and workloads. Beyond low-latency performance, flash technology helps to deliver more predictable performance, improve reliability and improve energy efficiency. As more executive leaders prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency, products such as the ThinkSystem DG will continue to become more attractive. All these benefits help to improve the overall total cost of ownership and return on investment of an all-flash environment because organizations can simplify the design of their overall data center storage footprint. According to Lenovo, the ThinkSystem DG systems offer up to six times faster performance at up to 50% less cost than hard drive-based arrays. Lenovo also calls out advantages in its architectural design to specifically handle large data set workloads and read-intensive enterprise AI workloads. While organizations will want to evaluate any new storage investment in their specific environment, predictable, low-latency storage performance delivers notable benefits to AI workloads. It also helps to speed up data access and movement across the data pipeline.