How enterprises can ensure NVMe security in 2.0

NVMe is the dominant interface for enterprise SSDs, and both its uses and features are expanding. However, greater adoption of any enterprise technology shines a light on its gaps.

As with all storage, security is more about protecting data on drives than the drives themselves. In many ways, NVMe SSDs use similar security as other types of drives -- particularly in the areas of encryption and key management.

New developments specific to NVMe security bear watching. These include NVMe-oF and features added to the NVMe 2.0 specification released in mid-2021.

NVMe 2.0 security features The NVMe 2.0 specification brings performance enhancements but also security improvements. Lockdown The 2.0 specification adds a Command Group Control, also known as Lockdown. Lockdown enables admins to put a drive in a state where it can read and write data while other features are locked. This prevents intentional and unintentional changes to a drive's feature set after it is provisioned, such as a format command that wipes out all data on a drive, or the addition of an encryption key to a drive. The Lockdown command is an expansion of the Namespace Write Protect capability introduced in NVMe 1.4. That NVMe security capability enables a host to put namespaces into write protect mode until an admin unlocks the feature or the drive is power-cycled. The Lockdown addition in NVMe 2.0 expands this capability to all other drive features. The Lockdown command can prohibit execution of an admin command, a set feature command that modifies a specific feature identifier, or an NVMe management interface command. Namespaces Namespaces also play a role in securing NVMe drives. Namespaces divide SSDs into logically separated spaces that admins can address individually. Each namespace has a dedicated I/O queue. Namespaces are tied to an NVMe controller, and each namespace acts as a separate SSD. Break up an NVMe SSD into multiple namespaces to deliver logical isolation, security isolation by enabling encryption per namespace and multi-tenancy. It also helps NVMe security to separate storage networks physically or logically from applications and other networks. That can enable each physical or logical network to have its own access controls and authentication. Transport Layer Security protocol Also beginning with NVMe 2.0, all NVMe over TCP implementations must support Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3, the latest version of the TLS cryptographic protocol. NVMe previously supported TLS 1.2. TLS is the most common security protocol in use. It encrypts data and authenticates connections between machines. With NVMe over TCP on the rise, TLS support has become more important to NVMe drives. Version 1.3 enables users to encrypt data earlier during a handshake than was possible in 1.2. This feature reduces the steps of a handshake and starts data transmission between client and server sooner. TLS 1.3 also removes obsolete or ineffective encryption algorithms that were in TLS 1.2.