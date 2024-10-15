Broadcom, AT&T explore settling VMware pricing dispute

Broadcom and AT&T are in discussions to settle their VMware support licensing dispute outside of the courts.

The companies sent a joint letter Friday from AT&T and Broadcom legal teams informing the New York State Supreme Court, and asked for a delay in proceedings. The companies were originally scheduled to deliver opening remarks to the court Tuesday.

"[Both] parties have been engaging in settlement discussions and believe enough progress has been made to warrant an adjournment," the letter stated.

Attorneys of both companies asked to move opening remarks to Oct. 22. Broadcom also agreed to provide an additional week of support for AT&T beyond that date if scheduling conflicts arise.

AT&T sued Broadcom in August, claiming a support contract that included a two-year extension of VMware services negotiated prior to Broadcom's 2023 acquisition was not being honored.

In its place, Broadcom asked the telecom giant to purchase VMware software through its new bundled software subscription model to continue receiving support, according to AT&T court filings. VMware subscription packages require a three-year contract.

After the lawsuit was filed, Broadcom agreed to temporarily extend support services until Oct. 21, according to the letter.

Neither AT&T nor Broadcom replied to TechTarget Editorial requests for comment at press time.