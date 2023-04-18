What is a Microsoft Cloud Witness? Microsoft Cloud Witness is a quorum witness for Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC) that uses Microsoft Azure as the arbitration point. It provides a way to maintain a high-availability quorum in a cluster, even in scenarios where the nodes cannot communicate with each other.

How does Microsoft Cloud Witness differ from traditional failover clusters? In a traditional failover cluster, the nodes use a shared storage resource to maintain quorum. But in a cloud-based scenario, this may not be possible or practical. Microsoft Cloud Witness allows a failover cluster to use a cloud-based storage resource (in this case, Microsoft Azure) to maintain quorum. With Microsoft Cloud Witness, the cluster nodes write a vote to the Azure storage account. If the cluster loses communication between the nodes, the remaining node(s) can retrieve the current cluster configuration from the Azure storage account and continue to function as a cluster. This ensures that the cluster remains highly available even in the event of a node or network failure. As a quorum witness for Windows Server Failover Clustering, Microsoft Cloud Witness uses Microsoft Azure as an arbitration point to provides a way to maintain a high availability.

What type of organization is a good fit for Microsoft Cloud Witness? Microsoft Cloud Witness is appropriate for organizations that use WSFC to achieve high availability for their critical workloads and want to take advantage of the benefits of cloud-based quorum arbitration. Specifically, Microsoft Cloud Witness is a good option for the following types of organizations: Organizations with WSFC deployments in Azure. Microsoft Cloud Witness is specifically designed for Azure and is an ideal solution for businesses that already have WSFC deployments in Azure and want to eliminate the need for dedicated quorum servers or shared storage.

Organizations that want to eliminate on-premises infrastructure. By using Microsoft Cloud Witness, organizations can eliminate the need for on-premises quorum servers or shared storage, which can be costly to deploy and maintain.

Organizations that want a highly available and scalable quorum arbitration solution. Microsoft Cloud Witness is highly available and scalable, providing businesses with a reliable quorum arbitration solution that can scale up or down based on their needs.

Organizations that want a simple and easy-to-deploy solution. Microsoft Cloud Witness is relatively easy to set up and configure, making it an attractive option for businesses that want to quickly implement a highly available and reliable clustering environment.