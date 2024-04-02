What are the pros and cons of Microsoft Universal Print?

It's no secret that Windows admins detest working with printers, which has gotten increasingly complicated as newer user devices and workflows must function with older printer hardware.

It takes significant effort to maintain an on-premises print server and then sort through issues related to reliability, security and access control. Until recently, admins used on-premises tools for printer management, but there are other options. One of the newer offerings is Microsoft's Universal Print service, which moves print infrastructure to the cloud to lift some of these issues out of the admin's hands.

What is Microsoft Universal Print? Universal Print is an Azure-based product designed to simplify printing for users and administrators. Because Microsoft Universal Print is cloud-based, administrators no longer need to maintain a collection of on-premises print servers. Instead, Microsoft provides the print servers within the Azure cloud. Moving the print infrastructure to the cloud isn't just about a shift away from on-premises infrastructure. There is also a practical reason to switch. Users whose machines were optimized for remote work may have difficulty discovering an organization's printers, but Microsoft Universal Print takes over print jobs for the organization to remove the technical barrier. Microsoft Universal Print is also designed to provide centralized management and scalability for network printers. There is no practical limit to the number of printers an organization can enroll in Microsoft Universal Print. Additionally, these printers can be in multiple locations. An organization with several facilities can manage all their printers through a single console, even if the printers are separated over a wide geographic area.

What are the benefits of Microsoft Universal Print? There are several advantages to using Microsoft Universal Print. One of the main benefits is centralized management of network printing using familiar tools such as Microsoft Entra ID -- formerly Azure Active Directory -- and Microsoft Intune. Microsoft Universal Print is cloud-based, which largely eliminates the need for on-premises support infrastructure. However, there is one major caveat: You can only eliminate your print servers if your organization's printers -- or "print devices" as Microsoft likes to call them -- are natively compatible with Microsoft Universal Print. Printers without built-in Microsoft Universal Print support require a Windows machine configured as a Universal Print connector. Like any other Windows device, the Universal Print connector requires maintenance. Microsoft Universal Print is based on Entra ID. Any user with an Entra ID account can use Microsoft Universal Print if they have the required permissions. Microsoft Universal Print eliminates the need to manually install device drivers onto PCs and other endpoint devices. With Universal Print, a user can print from devices that run different OSes, including Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, and the administrator does not have to maintain a collection of drivers for the various printers and devices. Microsoft Universal Print offers print security features. For example, a user can send a document to a printer and hold it in a queue until they decide to release it using a PIN or a QR code. Otherwise, the queued document expires after a few days. This print-release process reduces the chance that someone accidentally sees a sensitive document before its owner can retrieve it from the printer.