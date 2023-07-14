What's new with Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows Server 2022

Microsoft Office is a staple in the modern workplace, but one popular deployment option might not be viable in a few years.

Microsoft launched its Office 365 cloud-based collaboration platform in 2011, which started the shift from local client installations of Microsoft Office. Initially, some thought this might be to fend off challengers, such as Google and its cloud-based applications, but Office 365 also introduced a licensing change from a one-time purchase to a subscription model. This brings in monthly revenue to the software companies while customers receive quicker updates with the ability to scale faster.

This cloud push by Microsoft and others is not always the best fit for every organization. With such a massive install base for Microsoft Office, a move to Microsoft 365 might not work for every business. Not everyone can run desktops or applications in the cloud. Quite a few companies still need a way to continue to run Microsoft products on premises.

Reasons why a company might need a way to install locally can vary. Some organizations have compliance reasons that prohibit this move to the cloud. For others, this shift from on-premises installations presents a security risk and a lack of control. In some scenarios, the lack of stable internet access is a key limiting factor. A company might want to cap its costs as much as possible rather than pay a subscription fee.

For these companies, the clock is ticking on the only on-premises alternative: Microsoft 365 Apps on Remote Desktop Services (RDS) with the Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) feature. Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, formerly Office 365 ProPlus, installs on an RDSH server, which users connect to for access to Office applications, such as Word and Excel.

This arrangement is only supported up to October 2026 on the Windows Server 2022 platform when that server OS exits mainstream support. Organizations that use this configuration with Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2019 have until October 2025, when mainstream support expires for those platforms. It's unclear if Microsoft will extend this beyond the 2026 date or if it will force these remaining holdouts to take the cloud option.

Microsoft has a history of changing its policy following strong customer feedback, so it's possible there is still some life for this on-premises deployment. Microsoft flirted with RDSH support in preview versions of Windows Server 2019. The company released Windows Server 2022 in September 2022 without support for Microsoft 365 Apps but changed course a month later and announced this arrangement would be supported. Microsoft would prefer all its customers use Office in the cloud, either on its Microsoft 365 platform or in the Azure Virtual Desktop platform.