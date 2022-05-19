IIoT brings business opportunities and security concerns

The wide acceptance of automation, availability of Wi-Fi and internet connections, technological advancements in products and services, and increasing options for electronic systems have helped IoT adoption.

IoT offerings can digitize every business by integrating its existing physical products, thus making operations more software-based. This digital transformation helps in business growth with improved productivity and efficiency -- and making IoT a tool for businesses.

The industrial sector is widely accepting IoT and taking a step ahead to connect the customer base, which can reinvent business models and give these companies a new direction. According to Allied Market Research, the global industrial internet of things (IIoT) market is anticipated to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

Opportunities for IIoT IoT integration aims at device interconnectivity for automatic data collection and data transfer to support digital transformation and provide operational feedback. IoT can boost industrial growth with omnichannel marketing and improve customer experience. Industries focus on data collection and processing, reduction of operational costs and other customized offerings with IoT, which drives the IIoT market in several ways. The medical sector, agriculture and horticulture, manufacturing, transportation and finance have embraced IIoT offerings and technologies to help with predictive maintenance and machine use logistics, as well as to gather operational insights.