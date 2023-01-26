5 IoT metrics to track

IoT metrics are an essential part of managing an IoT fleet and ensuring you're in the best position to understand the value IoT delivers to your business. Considering how much data IoT devices generate every day, you must understand how IoT supports your business to help it grow and evolve.

Focusing on a few key metrics gives you insight into the health of your IoT deployment, and it saves you from combing through the massive volume of data that IoT devices can produce.

The metrics to track in IoT IoT devices are often globally distributed and built on multiple hardware and software platforms. Interruptions in the data flow from any device might indicate a device failure, an application-level performance problem, a regional network issue or something else. Different types of data are relevant depending on the type of IoT deployment you run, but there are some common data types you should track for your IoT fleet. 1. Percentage of devices online This IoT metric tells you how many devices in your fleet are up and running. Devices usually send a heartbeat message back to the network to indicate they're still functioning. The occasional missed ping isn't indicative of an issue, especially if devices aren't permanently connected to the network. However, a series of missed pings is a problem that you should investigate. 2. CPU availability CPU availability over time is an essential metric to track for edge computing IoT devices. It indicates how well the device and CPU cope with the workloads sent to and from it. Track this metric over time to determine when to add additional devices or replace outdated ones. 3. Latency This KPI can help determine how the network handles data transmission workloads. It's especially useful if you use legacy technologies or expand your IoT fleet rapidly. Sometimes, the network cannot handle the added bandwidth, and latency starts to creep in. 4. Site availability This KPI is useful if devices are deployed in clusters. It indicates how many or how much of the devices' services are being used at any given time. High numbers could indicate that the current deployment is overwhelmed and you need to install more devices. Low numbers could indicate low usage or another problem that requires investigation. 5. Active users This KPI demonstrates how often users access the device. The churn rate of the device may indicate that users are no longer employing it or that there's an issue with remote users connecting to it.