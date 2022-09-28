An introduction to IoT logging types and practices

Admins who oversee IoT devices use logging software to yield insights about device performance. The goal of using IoT logging software and devices is to ensure efficient, effective and safe operations.

Logging is a way for IT administrators who manage IoT deployments to use any collected data to gauge how the IoT deployments are running. For a successful logging workflow, IT teams should figure out what log types are the most important and how the log data should be used.

"Logging in IoT is the act of keeping a record of the various things and actions an IoT device does. A log can be nearly anything, including status changes, commands sent to the device, sensor readings, error codes, bugs, network changes, authentication attempts or configuration changes," said Geoff Weathersby, director for IoT at consulting firm Protiviti.

IoT log data collection and analysis can help admins better understand the health and performance levels of their connected devices and overall IoT deployments.

That work takes a strategy -- one where admins must identify what data they need and what purpose the data is for and then collect, manage and analyze the required logging data. Furthermore, admins must have tools to clean data before use.

Centrally managed logging systems for IoT devices help decrease downtime, troubleshoot fixes and identify general malfunctions of log connection issues, said Kateryna Dubrova, research analyst on ABI Research's IoT networks and services team.

Why logging data is important IoT data logging is similar to non-IoT device logging, said Adonya Ourshalimian, vice president of product management at Theorem. Both can provide valuable insights that businesses can use to improve or optimize operations. Just as other IT systems use different log types for specific data, IoT also has different types of data to log. These logs detail whether devices are on or off, connection status, or whether devices fail or experience errors. Admins should pay attention to logging data because it provides insights into IoT deployment health, which can be hard to get otherwise. "IoT devices are generally low-cost, low-power devices intended to be deployed in large numbers for long periods of time with minimal direct interaction. Practically, what this means is that you will want to maximize your access to the device's history and status without negatively impacting device performance, battery life or data costs," Weathersby said.

IoT logging types To ensure the right data gets to the right users and it can benefit the organization, it's important to know what types of data are available and how to classify any logs. The following are the different IoT logging types: Authentication logs show whether registered users are logged in or not and might show login attempts, including failed ones; this type of log is sometimes called an access log or permission log because it shows who has device access.

show whether registered users are logged in or not and might show login attempts, including failed ones; this type of log is sometimes called an access log or permission log because it shows who has device access. Configuration logs track devices' various characteristics, such as device settings and how they've changed over time.

track devices' various characteristics, such as device settings and how they've changed over time. Error logs detail when something goes wrong or fails with device or network operation.

detail when something goes wrong or fails with device or network operation. Memory dump logs provide details on when and how devices fail. They are also known as crash reports.

provide details on when and how devices fail. They are also known as crash reports. Status logs share if a device is online, offline, transferring or in error; these logs provide high-level overviews of each device's overall status.