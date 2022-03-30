The role of sidecars in microservices architecture

In a typical microservices architecture, a multitude of dynamic, distributed services swarm across application systems. These services must often communicate both internally with each other and externally with third-party components. Unfortunately, controlling these numerous and continuous interactions can prove to be an intimidating challenge.

The service mesh pattern, an increasingly popular method of managing distributed services and bringing order to component communications, uses a proxy instance that intercepts and manages interservice communication. In most development shops, this proxy mechanism is referred to as a sidecar, though it is also referred to simply as a sidecar proxy or, in some cases, a sidecar container.

This article will run through some of the basics involved with implementing sidecars in a microservices architecture, including how it works and the benefits they provide. We'll also review some of the pitfalls and some best practices both developers and architects should remain mindful of when working with sidecars in a microservices environment.

Service mesh and sidecars Sidecars are directly associated with the service mesh pattern, which is a low-latency infrastructure layer that manages large volumes of communication between application services. At its core, the service mesh pattern simplifies cross-cutting concerns like routing, resiliency, security and observability. Some of the most well-known proprietary service mesh implementations include Istio, Consul, Nginx Service Mesh and AWS App Mesh. The sidecar attaches itself to each service within a distributed application and can establish connections to each virtual machine or container instance required to perform routine operations. Sidecars are adept at handling routine tasks that are better off abstracted from individual services, such as monitoring systems and security protocol checks.

The benefits of sidecars for microservices Service mesh and sidecars have become an integral part of microservices architectures because they can control service-to-service communication, handle request routing, provide fault tolerance and help maintain high availability. Sidecars can also provide direct support for essential microservices management tasks, such as service discovery and distributed tracing. The sidecar also enables components to access services from any location or using any language. As a communication proxy mechanism, the sidecar can also act as a translator for cross-language dependency management. This is not only beneficial for distributed applications with particularly complex integration requirements, but for application systems that rely heavily on external business integrations, management services and development tooling.