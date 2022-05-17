HP deriving value from data with ThoughtSpot

LAS VEGAS -- After years struggling to get value from its data, HP finally found success with ThoughtSpot.

HP Inc., founded in 1939 and based in Palo Alto, Calif., is comprised of the hardware device, software and services divisions of the former Hewlett-Packard, which was split in 2015 with the company's enterprise product and business services divisions renamed Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

As of January 2021, HP was the world's second-largest PC vendor in terms of sales, trailing only Lenovo, and in 2021 it ranked 56th on the Fortune 500, just behind Prudential Financial and ahead of Raytheon Technologies.

ThoughtSpot, meanwhile, is an analytics vendor founded in 2012 and based in Sunnyvale, Calif., whose software uses augmented intelligence and machine learning to enable customers to search and gain insights from data using natural language.

The journey Despite its history of technological innovation, in 2018 HP was grappling with the problem of how to derive value from its data and turn it into actionable insights. With its massive size, the company produces copious amounts of data, and analytics platform after analytics platform was unable to handle HP's scale, according to Juergen Kallinger, vice president and head of reporting and analytics at HP. "We knew the existing tools were not working," he said. HP tried Qlik, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau in succession, according to Kallinger, first loading all of HP's Excel data into Qlik, then moving much of it to Power BI, and finally moving some of it to Tableau. But each time, because of the amount of data HP was generating, the vendor was being forced to downsize its dashboards to make them fit within the limits of what the different BI platforms could handle. In addition, HP was dissatisfied with the user experience of its BI platforms, Kallinger noted. "Finally, we said, 'This needs to stop,'" he said. "We didn't want to introduce another tool, but at the same time, we knew the current approach wasn't working. We were just creating more and more reports, and the existing tools weren't able to handle the volume of data." By chance, four years ago, Kallinger received a marketing email from ThoughtSpot. And given the struggles HP had been having with a succession of vendors, he decided to respond and began an exploratory conversation with ThoughtSpot. We're on the path to turn ThoughtSpot into an enterprise-wide standard. Juergen KallingerVice president and head of reporting and analytics, HP ThoughtSpot told HP it could handle data at any scale. In addition, the analytics vendor's natural language search user experience was intriguing, so Kallinger decided to give ThoughtSpot a chance. But rather than fully migrate to ThoughtSpot and move yet again from one BI platform to another, HP decided to start slowly while continuing to work with its other vendors. HP's relationship with ThoughtSpot began with a proof-of-concept experiment, and after some initial success, HP added more applications. And now, four years later, HP is nearing the point at which it is ready to make ThoughtSpot its primary BI platform. "We're on the path to turn ThoughtSpot into an enterprise-wide standard," Kallinger said.

Increased speed What HP has found since first experimenting with ThoughtSpot is increased speed, according to Kallinger. ThoughtSpot promised speed no matter the amount of data, but because of HP's past experience, Kallinger wanted to see the platform in action. And quickly, with that first proof-of-concept project and subsequent experiments, Kallinger said he found that ThoughtSpot could deliver on its promise. "Even if we sent large amounts of data, it could still handle it without any kind of performance limitations," Kallinger said. "That was the first good sign, because usually [size] was where we would struggle with other tools." Beyond the performance of the platform itself, ThoughtSpot's user experience has been a benefit to HP. The lack of complexity has enabled HP to execute projects much faster than it was able to with other platforms, reducing what had previously taken months to just a few days, according to Kallinger. Juergen Kallinger (right), vice president and head of reporting and analytics at HP, speaks during a breakout session at ThoughtSpot Beyond 2022. Before adopting ThoughtSpot, a typical analytics project -- HP launches 250 to 300 analytics projects per year, Kallinger said -- began with loading data and designing a dashboard over the course of about three months. Then came a lengthy feedback phase during which the dashboard got modified, and finally, about nine months after first launching the project, a finished dashboard was ready for consumption. "Now, with ThoughtSpot, we're at the pace of days from idea to production," Kallinger said. "That, on its own, is why so many teams within HP are asking for more. It's the speed of delivery on top of the actual performance." The result of drastically reducing the amount of time it takes to make data actionable is efficiency, according to Kallinger. HP is now able to build more analytics reports and dashboards with fewer people, enabling employees who would have spent months modeling data for a dashboard or report to devote time to other tasks. And perhaps more importantly, it has enabled the people who would have been dedicated for months on a project -- employees who would have been working late to try to meet deadlines -- to have a better quality of life. "One thing I've heard over the last two years is that we've given people their lives back," Kallinger said. "Everyone used to be working 24/7, so giving our delivery teams a tool that lets them deliver something within their normal workday is a big deal."