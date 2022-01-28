CIOs: Nominate your IT services partners for project award

Ties between CIOs and IT services partners are deepening as enterprises battle the talent gap and strive to deliver digital transformation projects.

Help us recognize one of your valued partners and a specific IT initiative they worked with your company to implement in 2021. The second annual SearchITChannel Top IT Projects Awards will spotlight innovative project collaborations between CIOs (or other IT managers) and managed services providers, value-added resellers/solution providers, systems integrators or IT consulting/professional services firms.

Nominate your company's top partner by filling out the four-question entry form by Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT. Our independent panel of judges will select winners and runners-up in three partner categories: small businesses, mid-sized businesses and large enterprises. We will announce those companies and their CIO customers March 22, 2022 to members of SearchITChannel.com and SearchCIO.com.

The top IT service partner winner in each business-size category, along with their CIO customer, will be featured in a project case study published on SearchITChannel.com and visible to thousands of TechTarget end-user and channel members. For a look at last year's winner, click here.

In addition, the award winners and runners-up will be recognized on SearchCIO, a SearchITChannel-affiliated website that serves technology decision-makers. Winners and runners-up will also receive a 2021 Top IT Projects logo for use on their websites and marketing and event materials.