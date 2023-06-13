7 essential goal achievement tips for project managers

Leading successful digital transformation projects and new business opportunities requires navigating uncharted terrain. Turning to the lessons from the past can help leaders and other project managers achieve success.

That's one takeaway from Management Lessons from the Great Explorers, written by Ralph L. Kliem, a project management consultant and trainer.

Staying focused on a goal can help project managers overcome any obstacles, which is critical to achieving success, according to Kliem. In the case of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, he faced many internal and external hardships, including mutinies from crew members, poor food sources and unrelenting weather conditions.

In the face of obstacles, Magellan remained determined to pursue what would become his final expedition, Kliem wrote. His travels took his fleet of ships across the Atlantic Ocean. He led the crew through a strait now named after him in South America and into the Pacific Ocean, eventually landing on what he named the Spice Islands.

Today's project managers face different challenges than Magellan. Still, achieving their goals requires dedication, focus and commitment. Magellan was an expert in those skills.

Project managers should be flexible, Kliem wrote. Disruption will occur, no matter how smoothly a project is moving along. Some of those disruptions may come from team members who don't believe in the project's vision from the outset or are fatigued by lack of success.



There are concrete ways to anticipate employee challenges before they occur, such as a well-defined project plan to help determine goals ahead of time. A project charter can help project managers and team members consider goals that help the project stay on track and within budget.

Patience also plays a role in success, Kliem wrote. Magellan and his crew were working with limited information about their global journey ahead of time. That uncertainty sowed discord within the crew. However, Magellan's previous leadership experience kept him committed to his goal. The project can move forward if only an estimate is available as long as the leader has strong leadership skills.

This excerpt from Chapter 4 of Management Lessons from the Great Explorers offers tips for goal achievement, demonstrating how clear objectives can help project managers find success.