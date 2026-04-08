Getty Images Plus
Using storytellers in a digital age
As AI-generated content fuels mistrust, the demand for skilled storytellers rises. IT leaders should use storytelling to gain a strategic edge in today's digital economy.
Executive Summary
- Storytelling is a strategic skill for IT leaders to bridge technical complexity and business results.
- Data-driven narratives build trust, align teams and secure resources.
- Tools such as AI, AR and VR enhance storytelling, but human insight remains key.
The demand for skilled storytellers has never been higher as AI slop is causing mistrust. Companies are looking for authentic voices to tell their story.
Across industries, organizations are actively seeking professionals who can translate complex ideas into narratives that resonate with employees, customers and investors. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, citing LinkedIn data, the percentage of U.S. job postings that include the term "storyteller" doubled last year, and entirely new roles such as head of storytelling and chief narrative officer are appearing in enterprise job descriptions. The digital storytelling courses market, valued at $1.39 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $1.57 billion in 2026 at a 10.8% compound annual growth rate.
For technology leaders, this pressure is hard to ignore. Deloitte's 2025 Technology Executive Survey found that 36% of senior technology executives surveyed identified "measuring and articulating the value of technology in business terms" as a top organizational priority. However, the gap between technical expertise and communication effectiveness remains wide. Nearly half of employees say their organizations lack sufficient storytelling capability. Research from McKinsey found that more than half of respondents believed their organizations and leaders should spend more time on the change story when navigating a transformation.
For IT leaders, storytelling is not a soft skill; it's a strategic one. The ability to frame technology initiatives as business narratives, connect data points to human outcomes, and inspire alignment across departments has become a competitive edge for effective IT leadership. In a digital economy where attention is scarce and skepticism is high, leaders who communicate through story have a measurable advantage.
Corporate storytelling strategies are no longer limited to marketing teams or PR departments. Technology leaders are now expected to create compelling narratives for board presentations, digital transformation roadmaps, budget requests and team alignment. The organizations building this capability today are positioning themselves to lead.
Storytelling as a strategic asset
At the enterprise level, storytelling functions as more than a communication tool. It is a vehicle for building trust, aligning teams and differentiating the organization within its markets. Companies that invest in these narrative techniques often see stronger stakeholder engagement, clearer mission alignment, and improved employee retention.
For IT leaders, the stakes are high. Technology investments often carry high price tags and require cross-functional buy-in from colleagues who may not have technical backgrounds. A CIO who can articulate the business case for a platform migration or an AI implementation in clear, relatable terms is far more likely to secure the resources and support needed for success. Storytelling for stakeholder engagement transforms what might otherwise be a technical briefing into a shared vision.
An Exasol survey reported that 71% of executives prioritize data storytelling skills for C-suite reporting, recognizing that numbers alone rarely change minds. The story behind the data, including the context, the consequence, and the call to action, is what drives decision-making at the highest levels.
Technology's role in storytelling
Digital tools and platforms have fundamentally changed how organizations create and deliver narratives. Data visualization platforms, such as Tableau and Power BI, enable IT teams to transform raw metrics into story-ready visuals that communicate trends, risks and opportunities. These tools support data-driven storytelling by making complex datasets accessible to non-technical audiences, turning dashboards into narratives rather than spreadsheets.
AI is accelerating this shift as well. Gartner now predicts that 75% of analytics content will be contextualized by generative AI by 2027. Tools, such as Yellowfin and Graphy, now use AI to surface insights and generate narrative summaries from enterprise data, reducing the time between analysis and communication.
Immersive storytelling technologies could represent the next frontier. The global market for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) reached $493.5 billion in 2025, with enterprise adoption expanding rapidly across training, product development and stakeholder engagement. VR-integrated storytelling campaigns outpaced traditional two-dimensional content in recall. This makes it a compelling case for technology leaders exploring immersive formats to bring IT project success stories and transformation initiatives to life.
Challenges
Despite its growing importance, effective storytelling presents real obstacles for technology organizations. The most persistent challenge is translating technical complexity into relatable narratives. Technical jargon is one of the biggest barriers to effective communication in the enterprise. For IT leaders accustomed to precision, the shift toward accessible language requires intention, practice and a willingness to prioritize clarity over completeness.
Authenticity and consistency present a second challenge. As organizations scale their storytelling efforts across digital channels, maintaining a coherent narrative can become difficult. Messaging that resonates internally may not translate to external audiences, and inconsistency across communication channels undermines the trust built early.
Technology also introduces its own tension. AI tools can generate narratives quickly and at scale, but empathy, context and genuine human insight remain essential to storytelling that connects with audiences. Technology-driven storytelling works best when it amplifies human judgment rather than replacing it.
How to incorporate storytelling
IT leaders who tell stories with data and technology can turn insights into action, aligning teams and stakeholders. Here are a few steps to help incorporate storytelling into the IT environment.
1. Build storytelling competencies in IT leadership
Building storytelling skills in leadership requires intentional investment. Organizations should offer workshops and training programs tailored specifically to IT leaders, with a focus on translating technical outcomes into business results. Executives who practice IT leadership storytelling in presentations, team meetings and stakeholder engagements build fluency over time. A practical framework involves structuring narratives around three elements: the problem, the intervention and the measurable outcome.
2. Use data to tell compelling stories
Data visualization tools are essential instruments for data-driven storytelling. Rather than presenting dashboards of metrics, IT leaders should focus on the "so what" of the data by connecting figures to business goals, customer outcomes, or operational improvements. Predictive analytics can support forward-looking narratives that make the case for future IT investments before the results are in.
3. Integrate storytelling into digital transformation initiatives
Digital transformation storytelling reframes technical projects as progress narratives. Organizations should position these initiatives around the real-world problems they solve, using accessible language and concrete examples. Sharing IT project success stories from previous initiatives builds credibility within the organization and creates a foundation of trust for future change. Consistent storytelling also helps align cross-functional teams around a shared vision throughout a project lifecycle.
4. Use technology to enhance storytelling
AI-driven content tools can help IT leaders generate personalized narratives for different audience segments, from board members to frontline employees. Immersive technologies like AR and VR enable organizations to bring IT projects to life through interactive experiences, particularly useful for demonstrating the scope of infrastructure changes or visualizing the effect of transformation initiatives. Real time collaboration platforms support internal storytelling by creating channels for IT teams to share insights and updates as projects evolve.
5. Foster a storytelling culture across the organization
A storytelling culture in organizations does not develop solely from the top down. IT leaders can encourage employees at all levels to share experiences through internal blogs, video updates or town halls. Creating a centralized repository of IT success stories gives the organization a reusable library for training, onboarding and stakeholder communication. Recognizing and rewarding employees who communicate effectively reinforces storytelling as an organizational value.
6. Collaborate with marketing and communications teams
Aligning IT and business goals through narrative requires close collaboration with marketing and communications functions. IT leaders should partner with these teams to ensure technology messaging supports the organization's broader narrative and brand voice. Co-developed campaigns that highlight technology's role in achieving business outcomes, amplify IT's visibility, and demonstrate its value across the organization.
7. Measure and refine storytelling efforts
Like any strategic initiative, storytelling efforts require measurement. Organizations should define KPI for communication effectiveness, such as project adoption rates, employee engagement scores or stakeholder satisfaction. Feedback from presentations and internal campaigns can surface opportunities for refinement. Regularly revisiting and updating narratives ensures they stay aligned with evolving organizational priorities.
For CIOs, CTOs and senior IT leaders, the ability to tell a compelling story is now part of the job. As technology becomes more central to business strategy, the leaders who can bridge the gap between technical complexity and human meaning will be the ones who earn trust, secure resources and drive lasting transformation. Organizations that invest in building this capability now will be better equipped to compete, lead and adapt in today's digital businesses.
Griffin LaFleur is a MarketingOps and RevOps professional working for Swing Education. Throughout his career, LaFleur has also worked at agencies and independently as a B2B sales and marketing consultant.