5 IT leadership tips for CIOs

Executive summary To be effective leaders, CIOs must do the following: Align IT strategy with business outcomes.

Adjust to market shifts immediately.

Ruthlessly prioritize.

Build one unified IT team.

Constantly upgrade team skills.

IT leaders do more than keep systems running -- they help run the business itself.

Technology has become a core driver of how organizations operate, compete and grow. As a result, CEOs don't judge CIOs simply on system reliability or project delivery. They expect IT leaders to help shape business direction, translate strategy into execution and adjust quickly as conditions change. That shift has raised the bar for how IT teams prioritize work and engage with business leaders.

Explore the following IT leadership tips from experienced CIOs working to meet these rising expectations.

1. Align IT strategy with business outcomes CIOs must translate technology plans into clear, measurable business outcomes rather than frame initiatives around systems. Instead of talking to business peers about the technical aspects of ERP upgrades or CRM transformations, IT leaders should link everything back to business metrics. "You have to translate the IT roadmap into small, measurable outcomes, such as retention and growth," said Chris Campbell, CIO of DeVry University. To achieve those outcomes, CIOs must nurture ongoing relationships with business stakeholders. CIOs cannot rely on occasional check-ins or formal planning cycles -- they need continuous engagement to understand what business leaders are trying to solve, said Matt Watkins, CIO of IMA Financial Group, an insurance brokerage firm. When CIOs fail to establish alignment with the business, IT can become isolated from strategic decision-making. Instead of shaping outcomes, the function gets pulled into a reactive role focused on fixing issues after the fact. "CIOs [who don't align IT with the business] will find themselves in a service provider chair. They're only going to get called when something's not working right," Campbell said.

2. Adjust to market shifts immediately Annual roadmaps and structured planning cycles still matter, but they can't become rigid commitments. Instead, IT leaders should continuously reassess their plans as business conditions evolve and new opportunities emerge. "We'll lay out our 12-month roadmap, but if something changes in the middle, we're not afraid to pivot," said Russ Ahlers, CIO of BDO USA, an accounting and advisory firm. At one point, BDO was executing a planned set of automation and tooling initiatives within a business line. Midway through that work, a new opportunity emerged to take on higher-value client work, which changed the economics of what mattered most, Ahlers said. The organization then deprioritized the original automation projects and redirected resources toward the new opportunity -- a shift that helped secure a significant client win and created more revenue opportunities. 3. Ruthlessly prioritize CIOs often say no to requests due to resource constraints and risk issues. To manage that pressure, they can use structured prioritization frameworks that make tradeoffs clear. Never say no without a caveat. Matt WatkinsCIO of IMA Financial Group "We ruthlessly prioritize. It's got to be visible, transparent and fairly disciplined. We use simple frameworks. We were doing t-shirt size -- small, medium, large and extra-large -- for both level of effort and expected value creation," Campbell said. However, prioritization alone isn't enough. How CIOs communicate their decisions matters just as much. Smart leaders don't frame outcomes as simple rejection but explain the reasoning behind the decision and, when possible, help stakeholders identify alternative paths forward. "Never say no without a caveat. Give either an explanation of why or a potential alternative… I don't believe IT's job is just to say no," Watkins said. 4. Build one unified IT team Smart IT leaders do more than oversee talented specialists -- they connect them into one cohesive team. When IT teams operate in silos, departments solve problems through their own narrow lens, which can lead to fragmented decisions. CIOs should foster a culture in which teams collaborate across functions and tackle business challenges together. "The danger is there's a lot of separate functions, such as operations and infrastructure, data and analytics, and business engagement teams. What they do is somewhat siloed. Think about how you break down the silos and think together as a team," Watkins said.

5. Constantly upgrade the IT team's skills Technology changes too quickly for IT skills to remain static. Teams need continuous learning to keep pace with new platforms, tools and ways of working. "It's a never-ending battle," Ahlers said. This constant change puts pressure on IT leaders to build structured ways of keeping teams current. Rather than relying on occasional training cycles, organizations can invest in scalable learning systems that let employees continuously upskill as technologies evolve. "We have a Microsoft enterprise agreement, and we use the Enterprise Skills Initiative for training. So, on the Microsoft platforms, we're able to stay up to date. That makes my team more marketable but also helps me out," Ahlers said.