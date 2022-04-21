Ukrainian company offers lesson in IT resilience

Few IT managers, hopefully, will ever need to keep infrastructure available in wartime. But the case of Keiki, a Ukrainian educational app developer, sheds some light on how organizations maintain IT resilience even in the worst of circumstances.

Keiki creates iOS, Android and web-based apps geared to children from 2 to 8 years old. The product company, operating at the junction of edtech and game dev, launched in Kyiv in 2019 with the backing of Genesis, a co-founding company that focuses on building tech businesses in central and eastern Europe.

Since the Russian invasion started in February, Keiki team members have dispersed to safer regions within Ukraine. The distributed workforce uses two main types of network connections, noted Anton Bondarev, operations manager at Keiki. Personnel that have relocated to cities in western Ukraine, living in rented apartments or houses, use high-speed, fiber-optic networks. Those working in rural areas, or where internet access is poor, use 4G mobile communications. Bondarev said 3G or 4G mobile internet covers 90% of Ukrainian territory.

Using remote tools Unsurprisingly, Keiki has boosted its reliance on remote communication and collaboration tools. "Since the beginning of the war, we have been using our remote-based tools," Bondarev said. "We used them before, but not so often." Those tools include Slack, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Atlassian's Jira project-tracking software, Trello's project management tool and the Notion workspace app. Since the beginning of the war, we have been using our remote-based tools. We used them before, but not so often. Anton BondarevOperations manager, Keiki Bondarev said several of its partners have provided discounts, which have taken some of the load from Keiki's operations. The early-stage company has also sharpened its security focus, due to the high risk of Russian hacker attacks, Bondarev said. Keiki launched a password manager, for example. "And we have been monitoring security breaches on the dark web to maintain our VPN to be more secure while working in public spaces," he added.