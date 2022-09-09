Apple, Sephora settlements shine light on data privacy

Increased data privacy enforcement means businesses should be paying attention to their own data collection practices and data privacy risks.

Companies including Sephora and Apple recently reached significant financial settlements over data privacy issues. And law enforcement agencies like the Federal Trade Commission are looking to boost data privacy enforcement with additional rulemaking.

Data privacy enforcement is not new. Yet the number of enforcers including states, local governments and consumers empowered by privacy laws is growing, meaning an uptick in enforcement and settlements, said Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, managing director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals in Washington, D.C.

"There are more regulators out there with specific rules that they're able to enforce against companies and make sure that those best practices are evolving to keep up with these new rules," he said.

Implications for businesses Sephora, a multinational French beauty products company with U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, settled a lawsuit in August filed by the state of California after allegations that the company collected consumer geolocation data, information about what products consumers viewed online and other personal identifiers that the company sold to third parties. California, a state that has the most stringent data privacy law on the books, fined Sephora $1.2 million. Apple settled a class action lawsuit in August regarding its iCloud service for a breach of contract for storing customer data on third-party servers instead of Apple servers. Apple agreed to a $14.8 million settlement. Also in August, Meta, Facebook's parent company, reportedly agreed to settle the Northern District of California lawsuit alleging Facebook illegally shared user data with U.K.-based data firm Cambridge Analytica. Recent data privacy settlements highlight risks when collecting personal data. Chris McLean, global lead for digital ethics at IT consulting firm Avanade, recommends that businesses conduct a risk assessment and consider the reputational, financial and operational damage should that data be compromised or released in a manner that breaks data privacy laws. "These are all data points if you're thinking about what is the risk related to privacy, if you have any kind of consumer data or personal data," McLean said. As enforcers and consumers become more attuned to data privacy rights, Zweifel-Keegan said businesses should shift the way data privacy is handled within the organization. Instead of simply providing users with proper notice about what is happening to their data and choices for what to do with it, Zweifel-Keegan said consumers and data privacy enforcers want to see more businesses providing default data privacy settings, as well as practicing data privacy principles such as data minimization and reducing the amount of actual data collected to only that needed for a specific business purpose. "Every week it becomes clearer that those companies that are not engaged in keeping up with the best practices are going to be potentially subject to scrutiny," Zweifel-Keegan said.