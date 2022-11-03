New EU, U.S. privacy framework sets clear data transfer rules

The new European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework has re-established clear data sharing rules between the two entities, giving companies that handle EU personal data legal peace of mind.

The data privacy framework is a mechanism for companies, such as social media platforms, that transfer personal data between data centers in the U.S. and EU. While the EU has GDPR protecting its citizens' right to data privacy, the U.S. has no such law, making a compliance framework for data sharing necessary. President Joe Biden implemented the new data privacy framework through an executive order in October.

The U.S. spent two years crafting the new data privacy framework after the EU's Court of Justice struck down the prior data sharing framework, the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, which was enacted in 2016. The privacy shield was invalidated following the Schrems II court ruling that found fault in how the U.S. government was accessing and using EU personal data.

But without a national framework, companies were also left in limbo and risked facing noncompliance with the EU's GDPR.

Not having that adequacy agreement in place definitely impacted businesses' ability to have compliant data transfers to the U.S. Cobun Zweifel-Keegan Managing director, International Association of Privacy Professionals

"There are multiple legal mechanisms for transferring personal data from the EU to the U.S, but privacy shield was the most achievable of those mechanisms and provided the broadest coverage for different types of data transfers," said Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, managing director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals in Washington, D.C. "Not having that adequacy agreement in place definitely impacted businesses' ability to have compliant data transfers to the U.S."

How companies adapted Many U.S. companies rely on multiple data transfer mechanisms, including standard contractual clauses between companies, to meet GDPR requirements, which Zweifel-Keegan said became more common following invalidation of privacy shield. Still, contractual clauses don't address all data transfers that fall within GDPR's scope, such as directly collecting information from data subjects in the EU and transferring that data to the U.S. -- a type of transfer that was covered under the privacy shield agreement. Some companies reduced the type of data transfers and the quantity of data taken from the EU. Others separated EU and U.S. business operations by creating local data centers in the EU, which in turn created data silos, Zweifel-Keegan said. "They've tried everything they can to comply with the requirements that are in place, but it's been a very uncertain legal regime for the past couple of years," he said.