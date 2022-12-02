Federal, private work spurs Earth observation advancements

The commercial sector is advancing U.S. leadership in outer space, particularly when it comes to Earth observation technologies.

That's according to several witnesses testifying during Thursday's U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing. While federal entities have long used Earth observation tools to monitor changes on the planet's surface through the Landsat Science program, new technologies developed by the private sector enable enhanced observation data analysis and sharper, more detailed Earth imagery. Earth observation identifies areas damaged by natural disasters, enables aviation safety and contributes to resource and air quality monitoring.

Earth observation is a primary driver of the burgeoning space industry, which financial institution reports indicate will top $1 trillion in global value by 2040. In 2021 alone, the global space industry hit $469 billion -- mostly generated by the commercial sector, according to a report from the Space Foundation, a space economy advocacy group based in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The private sector working alongside NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey has helped push Earth observation one step further, said Waleed Abdalati, director of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado and a witness at the hearing.

"The work the private sector has brought forth has been innovative in developing ways of cost-effectively carrying those observations forward," he said.