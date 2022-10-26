Acquia releases open source headless CMS accelerator

Acquia's Drupal team released an open source developer tool to simplify headless CMS deployment, available to both users of the free, open source Drupal CMS as well as Acquia, the commercialized instance of Drupal.

The Acquia CMS Headless Starter Kit includes a wizard to walk developers through setting up a headless CMS and deploying content through APIs to front-end interfaces the developers create. Typical channels headless CMSes support with their content repositories include mobile apps, social media sites, SMS text, chat and websites.

Other tools with the headless accelerator include a feature bundle specifically for front-end developers to manage CMS content and access; a marketer-friendly preview tool to show how content will look pushed from the CMS into front-end interfaces; an API integration dashboard; different modes where developers can work in pure headless or "hybrid modes," where Drupal still controls some aspects of the front end; and data modeling tools.

Acquia also released its Next.js Starter Kit, which enables faster -- compared with coding from scratch -- construction of front-end presentation layers that control the display, markup and layout of content for the end user. The company also released an update to Acquia Code Studio, a Drupal development tool to enable developers to more efficiently, build, review, test, deploy and measure Drupal sites.

Headless represents a massive change in thinking for Acquia as well as the Drupal community, said Mike Madison, a certified Drupal expert and Acquia's director of product management. Ten years ago, developers and users were talking about modules that needed to be built so Drupal could do more things and show more content through its front end.

Today, the main objective is making it possible for Drupal to power digital experiences and deliver content to a presentation layer that Drupal doesn't control. That represents almost a complete 180-degree turn in philosophy, Madison said.

"We don't care if it's a refrigerator, or virtual reality, or the metaverse or whatever," Madison said. "That's one of the things I love about this. I don't necessarily have to think of every single application if we're providing the data in a world-class customer experience with the CMS. People can do whatever they want with it."

Acquia's headless CMS accelerator for Drupal, shown here in the Acquia environment, guides users in setting up the content flow through APIs.