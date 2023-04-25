New SaaS hacks highlight need for backup data protection

SaaS backup vendors often tout they provide easy and intuitive ways to manage data backups, turning a once laborious process of swapping platters and tapes into just a few clicks in a web console. But these same SaaS products have also created new vectors for malicious cyberattacks, unintentional human error and even acts of God.

For years, backup experts and vendors have noted that backup as a service (BaaS) vendors, in most circumstances, have protected themselves against being liable for lost or stolen data. They also face their own challenges of balancing speedy product development with data security.

Cybercriminals look for cracks in BaaS vendor security because customer data is useful for shaking down not only a business target but also the vendor, putting its reputation on the line, said Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"Any BaaS vendor is going to be a hot target," Ellis said. "[Hackers are] going to target those vendors that are part of your supply chain in your business. You need to think of your backup system as part of your security apparatus."

Smash and grab Two recent attacks on backup services include a data breach of Rubrik, a cybersecurity and backup vendor, and Western Digital, which operates the My Cloud service for backups of customer data including photos and videos. Rubrik attributed the breach to a known zero-day vulnerability of the GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer software from Fortra, another cybersecurity company. This flaw affected more businesses than just Rubrik, including Hatch Bank, Procter and Gamble, and Saks Fifth Avenue. A criminal group, propped up by Russian connections, claimed responsibility for the Fortra vulnerability attacks and has threatened to post information from those hacks to a data leak site. Western Digital, meanwhile, claims to have suffered a "network security incident" that resulted in attackers absconding with data from the company's systems. Although My Cloud and other Western Digital services returned after 11 days, the company has yet to confirm specifics of what data was taken and how. Even if a company's SaaS backup data is stored soundly in a data center, there's still the potential for loss through a natural disaster. OVHCloud, a European cloud and data storage provider, saw data for more than 100 of its clients go up in smoke following a massive fire of one of its data centers in Strasbourg, France, several years ago. Now the company is facing litigation from customers as local fire services indicated a lack of on-site fire prevention systems, among other concerns.

Lessons learned Michael Mestrovich, vice president and CISO at Rubrik, who disclosed the Rubrik breach in a blog post, said the affected data did not include customer data or data under the protection of Rubik products. Instead the vulnerability let attackers access information in a non-production IT testing environment. Following the attack, Rubrik conducted a forensic analysis to track possible entry points for hacker, including a review of data snapshots and an audit from a third party, Mestrovich said in a follow-up interview with TechTarget Editorial. A former CISO for the CIA and the U.S. Department of State, Mestrovich said Rubrik is aware of its importance in customer technology stacks, including that it can serve as a last line of defense from an attack. But the continued push for vendors to ship new products as well as human error by either the customer or vendor still leaves some vulnerability gaps. "We're in the same boat every corporate or public entity is in," Mestrovich said. "There are many more things you need to protect than you have time or dollars to ultimately do." Rubrik divides itself into several operational environments, including IT business operations, software environments and SaaS applications, with varying levels of security and hard walls to contain data. "The ability for anyone to have rights or privileges in any other environment is severely limited," Mestrovich said.