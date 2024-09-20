Increase backup efficiency with a data destruction policy

Today's backup administrators work with larger quantities of data than ever, often with little emphasis on retention. Storage capacity is cheap, and users no longer feel compelled to carefully manage disk space. A data destruction policy is one way administrators can prevent extraneous copies of data from becoming unmanageable.

There are many ways to streamline and improve storage processes -- especially with an eye toward efficiency. Not all organizations consider data destruction policies as part of a backup strategy, but they can significantly affect the day-to-day administrative task of data backups.

Goals of data destruction policies Data destruction policies generally seek to achieve three goals: Ensure data security, especially regarding tape, drive and device disposal.

Maintain regulatory and legal compliance for data security and retention.

Maintain customer, employee and other stakeholder trust levels regarding stored information. Data destruction policies address these concerns, but they also have a practical impact on backup and restore jobs. After all, the more data there is, the longer the jobs take. Backup jobs consume valuable resources. Depending on the backup implementation, these resources include motherboard buses, intranet bandwidth and cloud connections. A well-thought-out data destruction policy helps keep resource consumption in check. The quicker the backup job completes, the sooner resources can be returned to the primary business functions. As you consider how data destruction affects backups, don't forget to think about restore processes. Restores almost always mean something has gone wrong, so you probably want this task to complete as quickly as possible too. That means ensuring obsolete, duplicated and useless data isn't written back to a drive during a restore.