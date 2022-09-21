ServiceNow Now Platform 'Tokyo' delivers AI, automation

Continuing its hard focus on easing complex digital transformation projects, ServiceNow rolled out the latest version of the Now Platform.

The updated version of the cloud-based workflow automation offering, codenamed "Tokyo," contains several new AI and automation features, including tools for HR professionals.

This new release follows ServiceNow's rollout of the San Diego release in March, which was a complete redesign of the product's interface.

AI and automation for IT, HR Manager Hub, which is available through the Employee Center, serves as a single location for managers to review employee journeys and respond to user requests while also delivering customized resources and training that helps managers grow as leaders, the company said. The improved Admin Center, which will be part of ServiceNow Impact, makes it easier for IT personnel to discover, install and configure software through self-service. The new Adoption Blueprint capability provides application recommendations based on instance maturity and increased visibility into application entitlements. Tokyo's Issue Auto Resolution feature has been upgraded to allow use by human resources personnel. The new capability applies natural language understanding to analyze requests and deliver self-service content through Microsoft Teams, SMS and email. It also identifies more urgent HR-related cases and automatically routes them to an employee care representative when higher-level support is needed. "It's quite evident with this release the company remains focused on leveraging AI and automation but at a greater scale than before," said Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research and CEO of Broadsuite Media Group. "The goal is to make workflows stronger to where digital transformation projects are made significantly easier." Tracking the retirement of physical devices is a big thing because of the security threat they represent. A lot of the organizations have lost contact with devices. Some are recaptured, but the number of devices still out there in the wild is genuinely alarming. Will McKeon-WhiteAnalyst, Forrester Research's infrastructure and operations team The company is doubling down on automation capabilities, particularly the Creator workflows, which allow developers to create low code applications that can be scaled across an enterprise, according to Will McKeon-White, an analyst on Forrester Research's infrastructure and operations team. "There are a lot of sound advancements that are helping the platform to stay in line with user expectations," he said. "These generally should improve the overall user experience." The new Now Platform also has an improved enterprise asset management feature that automates the lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement. The capability is intended to reduce costs and improve strategic planning by offering admins better visibility across all enterprise assets, the company said. McKeon-White sees the automation of the lifecycle for physical assets as being particularly important to many enterprises. "Tracking the retirement of physical devices is a very big thing because of the security threat they represent," McKeon-White said. "A lot of the organizations we talk to have lost contact with devices. Some are recaptured, but the number of devices still out there in the wild is genuinely alarming."