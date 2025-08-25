Experts: Intel government stake won't fix long-term woes

A new deal that gives the federal government a stake in Intel could help fend off a potential doomsday scenario for the tech industry, but it doesn't mean the struggling company -- or the semiconductor industry in the U.S. -- is out of the woods yet.

Intel's downward spiral, particularly over the last year, has been well-documented, attributed to its failure to remain competitive amid the rise of GPUs for generative AI applications, which has been dominated by Nvidia. Intel has also lost market share in CPUs to rivals such as AMD in recent years. Still, the company previously had a commanding market share in both servers and PCs for decades, and Intel CPUs remain a major component of enterprise IT infrastructure worldwide.

"Everyone focuses on Nvidia and AI, which is all well and good and great, and making a ton of money, but there are a whole lot of servers out there running databases on Intel CPUs in enterprise IT shops," said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J.Gold Associates. "So if Intel fails, the whole industry is in trouble."

Meanwhile, Intel has something of interest to the U.S. government that rivals such as AMD do not: U.S.-based chip factories under its Intel Foundry business. The company has struggled to find large-scale outside customers for its latest 18A and 14A chip manufacturing processes, but the U.S. government has national security and economic reasons to want computer chip manufacturing that's based in the U.S. rather than Taiwan or China. AMD partners with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for chip manufacturing.

Propping up U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing is a notion that predates the current Trump administration, but as of Friday, that administration changed the terms of funding for Intel and other chipmakers set forth by the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act during the Biden administration. Now, Intel will issue additional shares in the company that represent a 9.9% non-voting stake in the business to the U.S. Department of Commerce in exchange for the release of $8.9 billion in funds the company had been granted under the Biden-era legislation.

Industry reacts to news of Intel government stake The government stake in Intel prompted widespread discomfort, given the capitalist economic culture in the U.S., where government ownership over the means of industrial production is met with trepidation. An Intel Form 8-K released Monday indicated that the U.S. Department of Commerce will not have representation on the Board of Directors, quelling those fears somewhat, but many outstanding questions about the timing of the transaction and additional conditions required to secure the funding remain unanswered, according to the 8K. The form also outlined the potential risks of the government deal, especially its possible effect on Intel's business outside the U.S. "Sales outside the US accounted for 76% of the Company's revenue for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024," the form states. "Having the US Government as a significant stockholder of the Company could subject the Company to additional regulations, obligations or restrictions, such as foreign subsidy laws or otherwise, in other countries." In the short term, the funding injection could restore confidence among enterprise IT buyers in the chipmaker amid a 50% drop-off in its stock price last year and previous calls from President Trump for its CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, to step down, said Patrick Moorhead, CEO and chief analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. "Intel technically wasn't teetering on the brink of financial calamity, but the difference between perceptions and reality can be pretty stark," Moorhead said. "I have heard, 'Oh my gosh, how long can Intel survive? How long can they do this?' They look at the President calling for the firing of the CEO, [which] would have meant even more churn inside of Intel. And then if you're [invested in] Intel as an enterprise, you might wonder, 'What does the future look like?'" Steven Dickens Steven Dickens Tech industry analysts said it's clear that Intel is "too big to fail," echoing a catchphrase from the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008 that saw widespread U.S. government investments to bail out various industries. While enterprise IT buyers are two or three degrees removed from chip foundries, which typically supply the server hardware suppliers they buy from, the downstream effect of chip foundries on tech and the global economy is potentially massive, according to Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst at HyperFrame Research. "Intel is an edge case," Dickens said. "The means of production should stay with companies, but it's strategically important that the U.S. has a solid foundry provider -- it's so foundationally important to the modern structure of our world." Not just the U.S., but much of the Western world also has its semiconductor supply chain concentrated in Taiwan, which is potentially subject to conflict with China, Dickens said.