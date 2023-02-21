Get familiar with who builds 5G infrastructure

5G infrastructure will continue to be important for companies that expand their data centers to secondary and edge sites. Organizations will need to consider how to include 5G into their plans as they incorporate more IoT and edge computing devices.

To prepare for 5G, organizations must look at existing infrastructure and see which appliances and networks support it. They should also examine what features they will need from vendors as they expand their 5G capabilities.

Tech features to look for in enterprise 5G infrastructure Companies hesitant to invest in 5G infrastructure due to the costs can find relief knowing that 5G is backward compatible with other wireless technologies, including 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi. That means they can slowly replace hardware with newer models that integrate 5G and simultaneously aggregate the standard with other communication systems to ease into their 5G future. 5G is optimal for IoT networks and edge computing because of its low power requirements. It extends battery life by shutting down devices during low traffic periods and provides companies with some creativity in their architecture designs because devices won't have to be connected to an always-on power source. The combination of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) offers several advantages to companies. Wi-Fi 5 is better suited to congested physical spaces with obstacles and little line of sight, while 5G works best in open spaces that require high speeds and low latency. Organizations can combine both to offer high connectivity and support a growing remote workforce, whether for employees working from home or IoT and edge devices processing data for the network as a whole. 5G networks can be either public or private networks. Public options include using the network slicing features of communication service providers (CSPs.) Companies can build their own private 5G network to ensure connectivity and security. Those that do will need to consider the spectrum they use for the radio network, the 5G infrastructure they'll need with relevant features and interfaces, microcells to transmit and receive data, and external connectivity to public mobile networks if needed.