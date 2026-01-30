Building a strong data analytics platform architecture

Data analytics are a crucial differentiator in today's marketplace. Organizations that invest in their architecture can unlock data's full potential, giving them a competitive edge.

Analytics platforms are now the core of information-driven enterprises, helping turn raw data into actionable insights that support decision-making. By turning data from across the pipeline into value, organizations can shape their platforms to deliver trustworthy data and consistent results at scale.

How data turns into value At its core, an analytic architecture communicates a vision and plan for transforming data into business value. Realizing value from data requires a sequence of stages. Each stage incrementally improves usefulness and reliability, enabling data-informed decision-making to deliver tangible business results. The data value chain flows as follows: Stage 1: Business strategy. Defines business goals, objectives and the decisions the organization needs to support.

Defines business goals, objectives and the decisions the organization needs to support. Stage 2: Data. Raw values, often with limited or no meaning tied to the strategy.

Raw values, often with limited or no meaning tied to the strategy. Stage 3: Information. Data organized with contextualized so it can be understood and compared.

Data organized with contextualized so it can be understood and compared. Stage 4: Insight. Conclusions drawn from analysis to show patterns or relationships.

Conclusions drawn from analysis to show patterns or relationships. Stage 5: Action. Applying insights to achieve business outcomes.

Applying insights to achieve business outcomes. Stage 6: Business outcome. A measurable result that a specific action has on organizational performance, such as revenue or customer experience.

What a modern analytics platform needs A modern data analytics platform architecture supports all types of analytics and maximizes data value by describing a framework that maps how data flows through its stages. This architecture defines the people, processes, technologies and data organizations need to reduce cost, complexity and redundancy while delivering enterprise-wide analytics. The purpose of architecture is to provide business unit and enterprise analytics, communicate architectural decisions, minimize risk and ensure data quality and consistency across the organization. Modern data analytics platform architecture has a variety of useful attributes. Organizations should consider the following characteristics when designing new or modernizing existing architecture: Agility. Adapt to changing business requirements.

Adapt to changing business requirements. Cost. Optimize expenses while maintaining performance.

Optimize expenses while maintaining performance. Talent. Train and maintain a skilled and data-literate workforce.

Train and maintain a skilled and data-literate workforce. Technology. Run analytics on platforms and managed services to meet budget and reliability requirements.

Run analytics on platforms and managed services to meet budget and reliability requirements. Process. Streamline operations with automation and clear governance where possible.

Streamline operations with automation and clear governance where possible. Scale. Handle data at any volume, velocity and variety.

Handle data at any volume, velocity and variety. Capabilities. Provide a full analytical spectrum.

Provide a full analytical spectrum. Innovation. Evaluate emerging tools and trends and adopt for continuous improvement.

Evaluate emerging tools and trends and adopt for continuous improvement. Self-service. Enable users to find, understand and use data without IT intervention.

Enable users to find, understand and use data without IT intervention. Insights. Support data-driven decision making.

Support data-driven decision making. AI assistance. Use AI to automate analysis, improve productivity and enhance data quality.

Data lakes and data warehouses vs. data lakehouses Modern architecture brings together structured, semi-structured and unstructured data. There are two prevailing strategies to do so: Data lake and data warehouse coexistence. Data lakehouse. Strategy 1: Data lake and data warehouse coexistence This strategy is complementary. Each repository addresses different analytical uses at different points in the pipeline. Data lakes lie at the front end of the pipelines and store raw data. They're optimized for getting data into the analytics platform. Teams use landing zones and independent data sandboxes for ingestion and discovery. These native format data stores are open to private consumers for selective use. Analytics are generally limited to time-sensitive insights and exploratory inquiry by consumers who can work with data that is not yet standardized. Data warehouses reside at the back end of the pipeline and serve refined data for querying and analysis. Data warehouses are purpose-built data stores designed for use across the organization. Analytics span a wide range of insights for use by casual and sophisticated consumers, delivering tactical and strategic insights that run the business. Strategy 2: Data lakehouse This strategy blends data lakes and data warehouses into a unified platform. A single source of truth supports both BI and data science workloads, reducing duplication and simplifying data management. Regardless of the data storage strategy, a medallion architecture -- a popular design for lakehouses -- provides a structured approach for organizing and processing data in incremental layers. Each stage of data processing further refines data: Bronze : Data is raw, unprocessed and in its original format.

: Data is raw, unprocessed and in its original format. Silver : Data is cleaned, standardized, enriched and validated.

: Data is cleaned, standardized, enriched and validated. Gold: Business-ready data that is integrated, modeled and governed. Determining the point in the pipeline at which data becomes meaningful is often tempered by time and quality. On one hand, access to data sooner in the pipeline favors time-sensitive insights over the suitability of non-standardized data, particularly for use cases requiring the most recent data. However, access to data later in the pipeline favors data accuracy over increased latency due to curation. Use cases favoring this approach require clean, conformed and enriched data that is of known quality.

Why data quality matters for AI As AI continues to reshape data management and insight generation and consumption, the importance of an AI-ready foundation can't be overstated. AI depends on reliable, well-governed data. AI aids data and analytics workflow by automating routine tasks to improve productivity and bring faster analysis. It is important to remember that AI is only as good as the data behind it. After all, AI doesn’t fix data problems; it amplifies them at scale. The saying "garbage in, garbage out" holds true. As AI adoption grows, governed high-quality data becomes essential. The platform must ensure data is AI-ready. Successful organizations must first make certain their data foundation meets the following standards before their AI is considered trusted and defensible: Accountability.

Standard definitions.

Sufficient quality.

Known lineage.

Governed access.

Data-literate workforce. Once organizations get the data right, AI can produce more reliable insights and support better decision-making and ultimately improve overall business outcomes.