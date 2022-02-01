Open source database vendor MariaDB set for IPO

Open source database vendor MariaDB said on Feb. 1 it is going public on the New York Stock Exchange and plans to complete the IPO process by the second half of 2022.

MariaDB is going public by way of a merger with Angel Pond Holdings Corporation, an NYSE-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). A SPAC is an increasingly common approach by which firms can go public without a traditional IPO.

The SPAC merger with MariaDB values the open source database vendor at $672 million.

MariaDB has forecast revenue of $47.4 million for the vendor's current fiscal year that ends in September 2022. When the SPAC merger is complete, the vendor will continue to be led by MariaDB's current CEO, Michael Howard.

Solid position in the database market Going public is a positive step for MariaDB as it looks to grow, said Matt Aslett, a Ventana Research analyst. "MariaDB is well positioned to expand its presence in enterprise data strategies," Aslett said. The vendor's combination of open source technology, cloud managed services, consulting expertise and MySQL database compatibility puts it in a strong position in the database market, Aslett said. MariaDB is well positioned to expand its presence in enterprise data strategies. Matt AslettAnalyst, Ventana Research MariaDB's database platform addresses both operational and analytic workloads, including distributed SQL as well as high availability and reliability, Aslett noted.