MariaDB set to expand geospatial database capabilities

Database vendor MariaDB acquired privately held geospatial data technology vendor CubeWerx in a deal made public on Thursday that will bring the vendor in line with competitors that already offer geospatial capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. MariaDB is in the process of preparing for an initial public offering, though the vendor has not said when the actual IPO will happen.

Alongside the acquisition, MariaDB joined the Geospatial Consortium, an organization that is working on building standards and best practices for using geospatial information.

CubeWerx, based in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, has developed a technology it calls the Stratos Geospatial Platform, which enables organizations to load, manage and analyze geospatial data.

For its part, MariaDB has had limited support for geospatial data in the past and will now work to integrate the CubeWerx technology into its SkySQL cloud database-as-a-service. The vendor, based in Redwood City, Calif., does not currently plan on bringing the CubeWerx technology into the open source edition of its MariaDB database.

The move to support geospatial capabilities is one that other database vendors have also taken in recent years. CockroachDB added geospatial support in its 20.2 update, MongoDB 6.0 also supports geospatial data types including GeoJSON objects.

The biggest challenge that MariaDB will face with its new geospatial capabilities is likely to be in educating users on how the technology works. However, she said she sees opportunity in the combination of MariaDB and CubeWerx.

"We see growing demand for location and geospatial intelligence, and not every database tool is ready to handle the challenges of this type of data," Schneider said. "The combined companies are aiming to solve for both speed and handling complexity."

What geospatial data capabilities can enable With CubeWerx, MariaDB is acquiring a mature vendor with a 25-year history. CubeWerx was founded in 1997 by a team of developers that previously helped develop the Oracle Spatial database service. "We've been thinking about geospatial and the database for a very long time," said Glenn Stowe, co-founder and vice president at CubeWerx. The model CubeWerx has developed is an approach to enable geospatial applications that can use a database as well as an application server. CubeWerx brings multiple new capabilities to the MariaDB SkySQL platform, Stowe said. One such capability is support for different types of geospatial images, including satellite and aerial drone imagery. "CubeWerx has spent a lot of time and a lot of effort coming up with mechanisms to deal with that kind of geospatial imagery information and being able to import it into the database," Stowe said. The CubeWerx technology doesn't necessarily store satellite images in the database, which today can be easily achieved with cloud object storage. Rather, CubeWerx's technology focuses on indexing and creating metadata around the geospatial imagery so that users can query and analyze the images effectively. One application Stowe cited is for burn scar analysis, in which a user is looking to identify the impact of fires across a region using satellite imagery. Geospatial data can also be used to estimate risks related to potential fires and floods.