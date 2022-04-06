Google grows cloud capabilities with BigLake data lakehouse

Google announced a series of new data capabilities Wednesday during the company's virtual Data Cloud Summit event.

Among the highlights from a data management perspective is the new BigLake platform, which is available today in preview. With BigLake, Google aims to bring together the best elements of data warehouse technology and data lakes in an approach that is commonly referred to as a data lakehouse. Google also announced a preview of a change data capture capability for the Spanner database, called Spanner change streams. At the event, Google also announced a new database migration program to help organizations with on-premises databases move to the Google Cloud.

The data announcements made by Google are in sync with what users are asking for, according to Sanjeev Mohan, founder of SanjMo, an advisory firm. He said that in his view, BigLake taps into the strengths of data warehouses and data lakes while providing fine-grained access control. It uses open standards and provides the flexibility of multiple distributed processing engines. He added that he thinks BigLake has the potential to mitigate the challenges of architecture complexity and integration.

"Two things customers eschew the most are integrating a complex web of products and duplication of data," Mohan said. "The higher the complexity of the architecture, the higher is the risk for data loss and the cost of governance."