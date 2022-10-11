Google grows data cloud capabilities for data management

Google expanded its data cloud offerings with a series of preview capabilities it released on Tuesday.

Among the previews, unveiled at the Google Cloud Next '22 conference, are expanded capabilities in the BigLake data lakehouse service, which was originally released in April.

Google is also bringing support for the open source Apache Iceberg data lake table format that is being widely adopted by vendors, including Cloudera, Starburst and Snowflake.

And Google is adding new capabilities to its BigQuery data warehouse service to support unstructured data as well as support for the Apache Spark query engine. The tech giant is also integrating BigQuery with the Google Datastream service, to bring data from multiple databases including Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL into BigQuery.

"Google continues to aggressively expand its market footprint for data management," said Gartner analyst Merv Adrian.

Google is following the trend of supporting open table formats with its support for Apache Iceberg, Adrian said. The BigQuery previews including support for Apache Spark, unstructured data and connections with Datastream signal Google's intent to pursue both DBMS data and new data lake opportunities more aggressively together with the BigLake platform, he said.

Iceberg ahead for Google's data cloud In a media briefing, Gerrit Kazmaier, VP and GM for database, data analytics and Looker at Google Cloud, said adding support for more formats is a key focus for Google. Kazmaier said that by supporting Apache Iceberg, Google users will be able to store and manage data in the open source table format and still be able to use BigQuery for data queries. Iceberg is the first of a trio of open source data lake table formats that Google will support over time. Kazmaier said that after the Iceberg preview, Google plans to support the open source Apache Hudi and Delta Lake table formats. Hudi is already used by some large organizations including Walmart. The Delta Lake data lake table format that was created by Databricks and is now an open source project run by the Linux Foundation.