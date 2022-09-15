Google eases cloud database migration, improves Datastream

Google on Thursday rolled out a series of updates across its cloud database portfolio that aim to strengthen security and ease database migration efforts.

Among the key updates is a preview of fine-grained access control for the Google Cloud Spanner relational database service that will provide security controls for table and column level access in the database.

Google also added a series of preview capabilities to its Datastream change data capture (CPC) technology, including support for its BigQuery analytics database, as well as the open source PostgreSQL relational database.

Rounding out Google's updates is new support, also in preview, for the cloud provider's Database Migration Service (DMS), including the ability to more easily move from the Oracle Database and PostgreSQL to Google's recently introduced AlloyDB database.

Google's moves with Datastream DMS are intended to enable different pieces of the data stack to work together more easily, said Gartner analyst Merv Adrian.

"When you introduce a new database like AlloyDB, you need to make sure your other stuff works with it," Adrian said." They are rolling things out as quickly as they can and connecting other pieces of the infrastructure when the work is done."

Datastream connects more cloud databases Datastream is focused on CDC capabilities for near real-time replication of data that has changed from a source location to a target destination, said Andi Gutmans, VP and GM for databases at Google. Currently Datastream is focused on data replication from operational databases into BigQuery for analytics, but the service also enables a variety of other applications, such as low-downtime migrations as well as event streaming capabilities, Gutmans noted. Datastream handles all CDC operations from connectivity to the source -- by capturing changes at the source and data type transformation -- to data consolidation. Before the new preview service, Datastream supported BigQuery as a destination through integration with the Google Dataflow service, but not as a native integration, Gutmans noted. Previously, Datastream wrote that change stream data to cloud storage, then Dataflow picked up and processed the data and loaded into BigQuery. The new preview services for Datastream also introduce support for PostgreSQL as a source, which Datastream did not support until now.