Google introduces AlloyDB PostgreSQL-based cloud database

Google is adding a new cloud database to its portfolio with the launch of AlloyDB in preview at the Google I/O virtual conference on Wednesday.

The tech giant has not yet provided timing on general availability.

AlloyDB is a managed database-as-a-service offering that is based on the open source PostgreSQL relational database. Google already has multiple cloud databases that support PostgreSQL including its Cloud Spanner database and the Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL service.

AlloyDB extends the open source PostgreSQL technology with a columnar data format accelerator enabling both analytical and transactional workloads. Google is also integrating its Vertex AI service with AlloyDB to enable users to use machine learning directly with the database.

"AlloyDB fills a key gap in the Google database offerings," said IDC analyst Carl Olofson. "It is a fully relational DBMS with the ability to perform both analytics and transactions, as well as blended operations that we call analytic transaction processing at IDC."

Google AlloyDB enables both transactional applications and analytics The combination of transaction and analytical capabilities in a database is a trend that vendors are adopting more broadly in recent years. While IDC refers to the capability as ATP, Forrester Research calls the same functionality a translytical database, while vendors like PingCAP refer to it as hybrid transactional and analytical processing. Olofson said sees the capabilities in AlloyDB as being differentiated from Google's other database offerings including Cloud Spanner and BigQuery. He noted that BigQuery is for large table queries, and Spanner is for multi-region distributed database processing, and AlloyDB can be used for transactional applications as well as analytics. In addition to analytical and transaction processing, AlloyDB optimizes data storage because the new database is native to the Google file system, Colossus.