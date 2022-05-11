PingCAP Brings TiDB distributed SQL HTAP database to cloud

PingCAP is aiming to make it easier for organizations to use the TiDB open source, distributed hybrid transactional and analytical processing database with the general availability of the TiDB cloud service,

As an HTAP database, TiDB combines functionality that is commonly found in online transaction processing and online analytical processing databases in a single platform.

TiDB also provides distributed SQL capabilities and is intended to be compatible with the MySQL database.

Founded in 2015, PingCAP provides commercial support and services for TiDB. With the new TiDB Cloud, the San Mateo, Calif.-based vendor is now providing users with a fully managed database-as-a-service option for deployment.

While PingCAP refers to the TiDB database as HTAP, Forrester refers to the combination of analytics and transactional capabilities as a translytical database.

"Traditionally, we have kept different databases for various use cases, such as transactional, operational, and analytical workloads," said Noel Yuhanna, analyst at Forrester. "Translytical database such as TiDB can enable all of these workloads in a single database platform, eliminating the need to move data around to support real-time analytics and operational insights."

TiDB Cloud enables HTAP and distributed SQL Ed Huang, co-founder and CTO of PingCAP, said the TiDB project was originally inspired by the Google Spanner distributed SQL cloud database. The idea of a distributed SQL database has also inspired other startups including CockroachDB from Cockroach Labs as well as Yugabyte and its YugabyteDB database, which are both compatible with the open source PostgreSQL database. With TiDB, Huang said that instead of PostgreSQL he and his co-founders chose to be MySQL compatible, as that was the database that he was most familiar with as a user. "Users can just use TiDB like MySQL, but it is scalable," Huang said." The scale out process is totally transparent to the application, which helps to reduce maintenance as users don't need to know about the complexity of maintaining clusters in a large distributed system." Huang said that the TiDB database stores data in both row and columnar database formats. He said the row format is well suited for transactional operations. Columnar, by contrast, is a primary approach of analytics databases.

Cloud service aims to ease TiDB adoption The TiDB Cloud, unveiled May 10, uses the same open source database that is available on premises as the foundation for the service. Huang said the vendor is planning on adding capabilities over time make the cloud service more elastic, by using cloud native technologies such as microservices. He noted that for on-premises deployments users have to manage all the components of delivery, including the operating system, hardware and configuration. With the cloud service, that complexity is managed by PingCAP. "The whole point of our cloud is that we can do a lot of things to create a better user experience, " Huang said.