Data management trends: Convergence and more money

2022 was another busy year for data management, as the demand for enhanced approaches for optimized data usage to drive better business outcomes continued unabated.

In a year in which many organizations struggled to deal with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, inflationary concerns and the specter of economic slowdown, data remained the fundamental atomic unit. With data, organizations can make better decisions with data analytics, business intelligence and databases continuing to be the foundation for modern applications and operations.

Among the key data management trends observed in 2022 was the ongoing convergence of different database technologies, including online analytical processing (OLAP), online transaction processing (OLTP), relational and technologies.

Transactional and analytical database technologies converge For decades, databases have been segmented by use case. Transactional databases are one thing, while analytical databases are another and organizations tend to run both types of databases to support business operations. A key data trend in 2022 was the continued movement away from the segmentation toward a converged, unified database model that integrates support for both OLAP and OLTP. It's an approach that is known by a few different terms, including translytical as well as hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP). Multiple vendors upgraded their unified database platforms in 2022. Database vendor PingCap advanced its TiDB HTAP database with the launch of a database as a service (DBaaS) offering. Oracle extended MySQL HeatWave to run on AWS, marking the first time the service can run outside of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The service expanded further in October with data lakehouse capabilities, enabling users to query data stored in cloud data lakes. Google entered the converged database game with its AlloyDB database, launched in May. AlloyDB is based on the open source PostgreSQL transactional database and integrated analytics query acceleration for OLAP workloads. The MongoDB 6.0 NoSQL database is also getting into the converged space, providing users with analytics query acceleration. The idea of converging analytics and transaction workloads is also coming to the Snowflake data cloud with a capability known as Hybrid Tables, announced in June.

Relational databases converge with NoSQL document databases The convergence of capabilities in databases also extended in 2022 to bringing relational and NoSQL database technologies closer together. SingleStore updated its namesake unified database to version 8.0 with new data query acceleration functionality specifically for JSON document data types, which in the past had largely been the domain of purpose-built NoSQL databases. The convergence of relational and NoSQL is also coming to Oracle's namesake database. Oracle Database 23c includes a feature called JSON relational duality that enables users to integrate JSON document data with the Oracle relational database model. Support for JSON was also part of the PostgreSQL 15 relational database update.