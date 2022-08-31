Meta and partners build Velox open source execution engine

Meta along with a group of its partners on Wednesday revealed details about its new open source Velox technology that aims to provide a unified execution layer for data management and queries.

Among the vendors working alongside the Facebook parent company are commercial Presto platform provider Ahana, Intel and Voltron Data, which recently raised $110M in funding.

Velox is an effort to accelerate data management and data queries by replacing existing execution layers within different technologies, including Apache Spark and Presto. The execution layer is the component that includes the code that handles the movement and processing of data.

While Meta is starting to integrate Velox inside of Meta's platforms, the technology isn't yet ready for broader production use.

A key goal of the Velox technology is to provide a common standard for execution of data management and processing.

Most data modernization initiatives, including this one, aim for consolidation and simplicity, noted Kevin Petrie, an analyst at Eckerson Research.

But the reality is that most enterprise data environments grow more heterogenous by the day because multiplying workloads often have specialized requirements and that complexity extends to data processing engines, Petrie said.

"Enterprises need to simplify how they build, deploy, integrate, reuse, and adapt their processing engines," he said. "Velox seeks to help by offering an execution engine that unifies common engine components. This has the potential to make engines more modular, interoperable, and reusable -- thereby simplifying data environments."

How Velox works to unify execution engines for data Velox is not a tool for data analysts, said Philip Bell, developer advocate at Meta. Rather, Velox is a modular library to be used by those who build and maintain large-scale data processing and storage platforms and is a replacement for the compute layer in those platforms, he said. "Velox is a self-contained execution engine that replaces existing layers within data systems," Bell said. An execution engine handles some of the computation intensive work inside of a data computation engine. Velox can replace multiple execution engines found in various data computation engines to streamline data workflows, according to Bell. Meta uses several different data computation engines for different tasks. Specifically, Bell noted that Meta is looking to replace the execution layer of Presto and Spark with Velox within Meta. "We are actively integrating Velox into several production systems at Meta," Bell said. "There are several milestones ahead of us before Velox is production ready more broadly and we hope many will join us in achieving those goals."