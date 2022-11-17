Alluxio 2.9 scales out open source data orchestration

Alluxio 2.9 provides users of the open source data orchestration platform with new capabilities designed to scale deployments across multiple environments in a secured approach.

The vendor, based in San Mateo, Calif., develops its namesake data orchestration platform with both open source community and enterprise editions.

Alluxio enables organizations to access data from different storage locations including on premises and cloud and then execute queries on top for data analytics, business operations and machine learning applications.

The new release, which became generally available on Nov. 16, follows the Alluxio 2.8 update in May that introduced an enhanced policy engine for data management.

The new update builds on the previous version by introducing a cross-environment synchronization features that enable organizations to more easily control and update multiple Alluxio clusters. Alluxio has also now integrated multi-tenant isolation and policy controls, which enables different groups to more easily use the same cluster.

Alluxio competes against a number of different data orchestration technologies that help organizations bring disparate sources of data together including the open source Apache Hop platform, Denodo and K2View.

“Alluxio offers a distinct solution that connects any compute engine to any data store in any location," said Eckerson analyst Kevin Petrie. "This helps enterprises run advanced analytics projects in hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

Multi-tenant isolation can be a boost for data orchestration Among the new features in Alluxio 2.9 is multi-tenant isolation, which makes it easier for different teams to use the same Alluxio instance. The updates also make it easier for multiple tenants to use their own storage and compute, but still share metadata, Petrie said. That means a data science team might have a sandbox to train machine learning models, and a business intelligence team might have a separate platform to manage operational dashboards, Petrie said. The two teams can isolate resources to simplify chargeback, while still sharing metadata to help one another. “It’s like having two soccer games on two fields next to one another. They stay off one another’s turf," Petrie said. "But the referees share metadata, meaning they enforce the same rules and update one another on the score."