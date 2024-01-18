Ascend.io, DBT integration targets cost control, efficiency

Ascend.io on Thursday unveiled a new integration with DBT Labs that aims to enable customers to efficiently and cost effectively run DBT models with a single command.

Based in Menlo Park, Calif., Ascend.io specializes in data pipeline orchestration and automation.

In June 2023, the vendor integrated with Databricks to help joint users more easily view their data as well as share it to collaborate. Before that, in December 2022, Ascend.io partnered with Snowflake to offer the data cloud vendor's users a free data ingestion tool in a move aimed at attracting new customers.

DBT Labs -- whose name stands for data build tool -- is based in Philadelphia and offers both open source and for-profit capabilities that enable engineers to transform data.

The vendor began as a fully open source project before developing proprietary software and has aggressively partnered with other vendors such as Alation, ThoughtSpot and Starburst over the past couple of years to expand its reach.

The integration between Ascend.io and DBT Labs -- dubbed Ascend for DBT -- is the first between the vendors. It's designed to enable joint users to automate and optimize control of DBT models and applications without requiring more tools in their data stacks.

The integration One of the challenges associated with using DBT Core, the open source version of DBT's tools, is that it requires users to either develop or deploy a separate orchestration tool to execute and manage their models, Ascend.io said in a press release. DBT Core is an environment for developers to build applications and models. It does not, however, include deployment and management capabilities. The integration between Ascend.io -- whose tools are designed to enable users to run and operate advanced data pipelines and applications at scale -- and DBT Labs aims to address that challenge. Using Ascend for DBT, joint users can continue to build models and applications with DBT Core while automatically deploying them to Ascend.io for execution. That execution includes automating the management of data pipelines used to train and update applications and models. The integration is significant for joint users, as it addresses a key challenge in deploying and running DBT models at scale. Stephen CatanzanoAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group "The integration is significant for joint users, as it addresses a key challenge in deploying and running DBT models at scale," said Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "Prior to this integration, DBT Core users had to rely on a separate orchestration tool to execute their models, introducing added complexity and overhead." He added that beyond attempting to address the needs of DBT Core users, Ascend.io and DBT Labs are logical partners. The automation and optimization capabilities provided by Ascend.io should serve their intended purpose, Catanzano said. "The integration between Ascend.io and DBT Core addresses challenges associated with deploying and managing models built using DBT Core," Catanzano said. "By serving as an automation and optimization controller, Ascend for DBT streamlines the deployment process." Specifically, he noted that Ascend.io's DataAwareTM intelligence tool automates tasks such as tracking data lineage, identifying code or data changes and generating jobs for efficient pipeline operation. Sean Knapp Sean Knapp Beyond enabling engineers to manage models and applications after developing them with DBT Core, the integration between Ascend.io and DBT Labs is intended to also lead to cost savings and increased engineering efficiency, according to Sean Knapp, founder and CEO of Ascend.io. He noted that during the preview process, the integration led to cloud infrastructure savings of up to 30%, while engineering work was reduced by up to 80%. Deploying and managing data models and applications requires substantial work, including complex concepts such as incremental propagation and data validation. When done manually, such tasks take up the majority of engineers' time. Ascend for DBT automates much of that work. "I would say that the impact on the engineering teams is more significant than the cost savings, especially as we see most engineering teams and data teams overloaded with massive backlogs of work," Knapp said. "If we can help them work through those backlogs faster and remove a lot of the [manual] work, it's a win for everybody." Meanwhile, the impetus for developing the integration between Ascend.io and DBT Labs came largely from customer requests, Knapp continued. He noted that Ascend.io has customers that like building data models and applications with DBT tools but were having difficulty moving those data products into production and efficiently scaling those data products. "We try to react and respond to what we see our customers and our prospects needing," Knapp said. "This [integration] is a pretty direct response to them."