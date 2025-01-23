Pinecone provides Assistant for generative AI development

Pinecone on Wednesday launched Assistant, a service that enables developers to create AI-powered chat and agent-based applications built on data stored in the vendor's vector database.

Pinecone first unveiled Assistant in private preview in June 2024 before moving it to public preview in September. Now generally available, the service provides application programming interfaces (APIs) for developing AI chatbots that enable users to query data using natural language and agents that can autonomously -- or semi-autonomously -- take on certain tasks.

In addition, the service comes with instructions about how to customize assistants and agents for different uses and to meet the specific requirements of individual organizations.

Pinecone is not the first database vendor to introduce generative AI development capabilities. For example, MongoDB and Couchbase each provide tools for developing AI applications, as do tech giants such as AWS and Google Cloud that offer databases -- including vector databases -- as part of their broader offerings.

However, among vector database specialists, the addition of Assistant can be a differentiator, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"This is a significant addition to their portfolio," he said. "Vector databases face rising competition from broad-based platforms such as MongoDB. Assistant moves Pinecone up the stack into the application layer."

Of particular importance that Chroma DB, which like Pinecone is a popular vector database among users of the open source LangChain framework for building and running generative AI tools, does not provide AI development capabilities, Petrie continued.

"This assistant capability helps differentiate Pinecone against competitors such as Chroma," he said.

Based in New York City, Pinecone’s platform lets customers give structure to unstructured data so it can be used to inform analytics and AI applications, including generative AI capabilities.

Providing an Assistant Enterprise investment in developing generative AI tools has exploded over the past two years because of the technology's potential to make workers smarter and more efficient. The development process, however, is complex, requiring models and applications to not only be trained with high-quality data but also large volumes of data to reduce the likelihood of inaccurate and even bizarre outputs called hallucinations. The need for both accuracy and volume has made unstructured data such as text and images -- which is estimated to make up over 80% of all data -- indispensable since it better enables AI tools to comprehend an organization's operations and adds data volume. Given that vectors, which are numerical representations of data, can be used to give structure to unstructured data so it can be searched and discovered, vector databases have emerged as a key part of AI development pipelines. Pinecone Assistant aims to simplify developing AI applications, according to Nathan Cordeiro, the vendor's principal product manager for generative AI. By providing APIs and instructions for customizing applications -- among other features -- Assistant can speed the development process for experienced developers as well as enable less experienced users to create retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines that discover relevant data and deliver it to generative AI tools. "For less sophisticated users, we wanted to lessen the learning curve," Cordeiro said. "Pinecone Assistant was designed to give developers of all skill levels the ability to benefit from a vector database without having to go through all the steps that working with one normally involves." Because Assistant not only simplifies AI development for trained developers but also enables non-technical users to build AI applications, it is a meaningful addition for Pinecone customers, according to Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "It's a significant addition because it streamlines the development of chat and agent-based applications, enabling even non-technical users to build production-grade RAG solutions. [and reduces] time to value." In addition to APIs and instructions for customization, specific features of Assistant include the following: A chat-based interface that delivers structured responses that include citations so users can check for accuracy.

Integrations with numerous LLMs to provide users with choices as they integrate proprietary data with models.

Support for various input/output types such as JSON, PDF, .txt and .docx files.

Region controls so that users can build in either the U.S. or European Union.

The ability to handle workloads up to 100 times larger than when Assistant was first unveiled in public preview. Perhaps most valuable to users are the APIs and instructions for customization, according to Catanzano. "The APIs ensure accurate, grounded outputs with citations, while custom instructions allow fine-tuning assistants for specific use cases, making them highly flexible and reliable," he said.