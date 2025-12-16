EnterpriseDB updates WarehousePG with features that fuel AI

EnterpriseDB on Tuesday unveiled new EDB Postgres AI for WarehousePG features, including per-core pricing to help users control AI development costs and streaming data capabilities aimed at feeding AI applications with real-time data.

Launched in April, WarehousePG is an open-source PostgreSQL data warehouse based on the Greenplum Database project's source code. WarehousePG is part of EDB Postgres AI, a database platform introduced in May 2024 that unifies data management, analytics and AI.

PostgreSQL is a relational database system known for its flexibility and versatility. Beyond traditional relational database capabilities, PostgreSQL supports geospatial, JSON, time series and vector database workloads. A PostgreSQL data warehouse acts as a centralized repository for data that is fed to analytics and AI workloads.

In addition to streaming data and a predictable pricing model, new WarehousePG features include upgraded data observability and data sovereignty capabilities with flexible deployment on any cloud, on-premises and across regions.

The WarehousePG update provides EnterpriseDB users with some of the requisite capabilities for AI development and is therefore a valuable addition, according to analyst Carl Olofson, who recently founded DBMSGuru after 28 years at IDC.

"From an AI perspective, providing real-time streaming and enhanced observability are significant updates, since they put the resulting package into competition with other leading commercial data warehouse relational database offerings for AI," he said. "The emphasis on sovereignty is also important as it addresses a leading issue in the application of AI to data having international sources."

Based in Wilmington, Del., EnterpriseDB competes with database vendors, such as MongoDB and MariaDB, as well as hyperscalers that provide PostgreSQL databases, including AWS, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

Many enterprises are increasing their investments in AI initiatives due to advances in AI technology that started with OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT.

Applications such as generative AI (GenAI) chatbots and AI agents simplify data exploration and analysis so workers can make informed decisions. They also help organizations to automate certain tasks and processes, improving overall efficiency.

However, building chatbots and agents can be expensive. Chatbots and agents depend on large volumes of high-quality data to perform properly, far more than is required to inform traditional analytics tools, such as reports and dashboards.

Ingesting, integrating, preparing and monitoring data for AI is therefore more time-consuming than for traditional analytics. It also demands significantly more compute power -- both for storage and running workloads -- than analytics tools.

As a result, enterprises are spending far more to develop AI tools than in building analytics applications.

To help customers manage AI-related spending, numerous vendors have made cost control a focal point. For example, AWS targeted cost control with data management features unveiled during its re:Invent user conference in early December. Similarly, database vendors including Aerospike and Neo4j have added performance improvements aimed at helping customers lower their spending.

EnterpriseDB targets cost control by charging WarehousePG users on a per-core pricing model rather than consumption-based billing. Per-core pricing charges customers based on the number of CPU cores used for their WarehousePG deployment, which fixes the cost. Consumption-based pricing models fluctuates based on usage, which sometimes far exceeds expectations.

Given that the cost of AI development is a concern for many enterprises, EnterpriseDB's per-core pricing for WarehousePG is significant, according to Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S.

"AI adopters will appreciate the per-core pricing as an alternative to consumption-based billing," he said. "BARC research shows that software is the biggest contributor to cost overruns with AI projects, and this mitigates that risk."

In addition to per-core pricing, EnterpriseDB's addition of data streaming capabilities in WarehousePG is valuable, Petrie continued.

Stream processing is the continuous, high-speed movement of data from its source, through a data streaming platform, to applications and is a key feature of agentic AI pipelines, enabling agents to act on real-time information.

"We see huge demand for data streaming given the low latency of modern workloads," Petrie said. "Many of the most popular AI use cases -- such as fraud detection, preventive maintenance and price optimization -- can benefit from EnterpriseDB's support for data streaming."

Olofson similarly highlighted WarehousePG's streaming capabilities.

"If you want to incorporate AI processing into a workflow, and not just use it for end-user query, the streaming support is critical," he said.

Beyond per-core pricing and new data streaming capabilities, EnterpriseDB's WarehousePG update includes the following:

An AI-ready architecture that includes stream processing, native vector search and storage capabilities and in-database machine learning with Python and MADlib.

Flexible deployment on any cloud or on premises, across regions.

Data governance capabilities, including data observability to monitor anomalies and changes that can affect AI outputs. While predictable pricing and streaming capabilities stand out, the WarehousePG update was driven by conversations with customers, according to Quais Taraki, EnterpriseDB's chief technology officer. "This update was decisively customer-driven," he said. In addition, EnterpriseDB market research that showed95% of enterprises plan to unify data and AI over the next three years, and that data sovereignty is a point of emphasis, played a role in this release, Taraki continued. "These capabilities were prioritized to reflect that reality," he said.