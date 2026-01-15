ScyllaDB X Cloud update addresses database cost, performance

ScyllaDB on Thursday launched its latest X Cloud update, a new version of its fully managed database platform featuring tools aimed at lowering usage costs and optimizing performance.

Unlike some databases that only run table-sized workloads, ScyllaDB is a distributed database that -- like peers such as YugabyteDB, Amazon DynamoDB and Google's Cloud Spanner -- breaks workloads in tablets, which are portions of tables. Benefits include more efficient storage that enables workloads to scale across multiple nodes rather than loading a single node.

Among ScyllaDB X Cloud's new capabilities are tablet-based autoscaling so that customers only pay for the compute power needed to execute a workload, advanced compression to reduce storage and the extension of tablet-based elasticity to new use cases such as change data capture (CDC).

Collectively, the new features are valuable for ScyllaDB users, according to Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG Software Research.

"The general availability of ScyllaDB X Cloud is a significant milestone for the company in delivering a new architecture that delivers enhanced elasticity and flexibility," he said. "This better enables customers to use the database service for variable and unpredictable workloads [when] compared to its existing cluster type."

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., ScyllaDB is a NoSQL database vendor that was designed to be compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, which enables users of those platforms to switch to ScyllaDB if they choose to without having to re-architect their database systems.

Prioritizing price and performance Many enterprises have struggled with the cost of cloud computing dating back to the last decade. Economic uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation exacerbated concerns over cloud spending in the early 2020s. And over the past few years, expenses related to exploding interest in developing AI tools -- which require massive volumes of high-quality data to properly perform -- have proven prohibitive for some organizations. The general availability of ScyllaDB X Cloud is a significant milestone for the company in delivering a new architecture that delivers enhanced elasticity and flexibility. Matt AslettAnalyst, ISG Software Research In response, some vendors have prioritized cost certainty and performance efficiency to help customers properly plan for their data management and AI development initiatives. For example, cost control was at the core of numerous AWS platform updates unveiled during the tech giant's re:Invent conference in December 2025, including a new pricing model for its databases and performance improvements aimed at cutting costs in half. Similarly, database vendors Aerospike and Neo4j made performance the focus of recent releases. Now, driven by customer feedback, according to co-founder and CEO Dor Laor, ScyllaDB's X Cloud update includes cost control measures and capabilities aimed at improving performance. "[Cost control] was high on the list of customer feature requests," he said. "The key reason is that our customers really appreciated the price [and] performance of the previous generation, but its scaling speed was unpredictable. Adding nodes one at a time was particularly slow for, say, clusters that span five regions with three zones each." Tablet-based autoscaling increases or decreases the resources needed to run workloads depending on demand, helping customers reduce wasteful spending on compute power that is not needed. Advanced data compression, meanwhile, dramatically lowers the amount of storage required to house a given amount of data, which also lowers expenses. Finally, improved storage utilization reduces the number of servers required to store data to lower infrastructure costs. In addition, ScyllaDB now guarantees that the cost of using X Cloud is 50% or lower than the cost of using Amazon DynamoDB for the same storage and workloads. Given that the X Cloud update emphasizes a managed approach to scaling database workloads and extends tablet-based elasticity to use cases including CDC, it is significant for ScyllaDB customers, according to Devin Pratt, an analyst at IDC. "ScyllaDB X Cloud aims to make scaling feel routine, with predictable performance even as capacity changes," he said. Beyond features targeting cost control and performance, new ScyllaDB X Cloud capabilities include faster data streaming, mixed node sizes within clusters to simplify operations and improved throughput that enables ScyllaDB to process more data in a given period of time. Improved storage utilization -- when used in conjunction with autoscaling -- is perhaps the standout new feature given that it addresses infrastructure costs, according to Aslett. "Improved resource utilization should enable enterprises to lower infrastructure costs by avoiding over-provisioning, especially with the autoscaling capability that enables users to define utilization targets against which scaling to be automatically triggered and optimized," he said. Pratt, meanwhile, highlighted extending tablet-based elasticity to new workload types and improved storage utilization. "ScyllaDB's message here is operational predictability, scaling and efficiency that are consistent enough to plan and budget around," he said. From a competitive standpoint, the new features align ScyllaDB with competitors such as Apache Cassandra, DynamoDB and DataStax -- now part of IBM -- Pratt continued.