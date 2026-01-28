Alteryx launches in-warehouse data prep tool for BigQuery

Alteryx on Wednesday unveiled an expanded partnership with Google Cloud that includes the launch of Live Query for BigQuery, a new feature that enables joint customers to build and run Alteryx workflows in BigQuery.

Previously, to use Alteryx's data integration and preparation capabilities, Alteryx users that store data in BigQuery first had to move data out of BigQuery and into Alteryx. Doing so, they incurred both the cost of data egress and the inherent risk of exposure anytime data passes from one platform to another.

Live Query for BigQuery eliminates those costs and risks.

Beyond security and efficiency, it enables joint Alteryx and Google Cloud customers to better scale workloads given that BigQuery's servers have more capacity than Alteryx's servers, according to Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy. As a result, he noted that Live Query for BigQuery is a significant new feature for Alteryx customers using Google Cloud for storing their data.

"Live Query for BigQuery is good in many ways because it enables BigQuery-scale analytics, which is way beyond the capacity of any Alteryx server, and Google Cloud customers will like it because it keeps data in-place, secured and managed by Google," Farmer said.

In addition to Live Query for BigQuery, Alteryx's expanded partnership includes developing Alteryx One: Google Edition, a version of Alteryx's platform purpose-built for Google Cloud customers that will be available through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Based in Irvine, Calif., Alteryx is a longtime data management vendor providing a platform for integrating data from disparate sources and preparing it for analytics and AI. In recent years, Alteryx has made automation a key feature of its various tools, and in May 2025 launched Alteryx One to unify previously disparate capabilities and make its suite easier to navigate. BigQuery, meanwhile, is a fully managed data warehouse and AI platform purpose-built to enable fast SQL queries and data analysis across massive datasets. The impetus for developing Live Query for BigQuery came from a shared realization between Alteryx and Google Cloud that joint customers want to use Alteryx and BigQuery in conjunction with one another, but that doing so can be too complex for some data teams, according to Ben Canning, Alteryx's chief product officer. Specifically, he noted that users want the power, security and governance of a centralized platform like BigQuery along with the data preparation and integration capabilities of a vendor such as Alteryx. "Business users clearly see the value of these platforms, but they're often too complex for non-technical teams to fully take advantage of on their own," Canning said. "That means a lot of the business-critical work -- things like data prep, calculations and logic -- still happens outside the platform. … Live Query for BigQuery brings those together." The result is stronger governance and security for data integration and preparation workloads with reduced complexity, he continued. "That shared customer need is what really drove this partnership forward," Canning said. Specific benefits of Live Query for BigQuery include the following, according to Alteryx: Preparing data and applying business logic to data using Alteryx directly in BigQuery.

Executing and automating governed data integration and preparation workflows at data warehouse scale.

Maintaining the centralized governance, security, and performance of Google Cloud.

Enabling faster insight generation for data, analytics and AI teams. Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG Software Research, noted that the widespread adoption of cloud data platforms such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Snowflake and Databricks has led to close integration between analytics and data preparation specialists such as Alteryx and hyperscale cloud providers. As a result, Alteryx's alignment with Google Cloud is not the first such partnership to produce capabilities that reduce the need to move data between platforms. In fact, Alteryx offers Live Query capabilities for Databricks and Snowflake. However, Live Query for BigQuery is nevertheless significant given that it expands Alteryx's Live Query offerings to those customers that also use BigQuery for their data warehouse needs, according to Aslett. "Alteryx Live Query for BigQuery will enable Alteryx users with Google BigQuery to … potentially improve performance and reduce cost and complexity," he said. Farmer similarly noted that Live Query for BigQuery isn't unique in the sense that it enables users to push their analytics and data preparation workloads down into their data warehouse. However, the new tool has characteristics such as a drag-and-drop experience for direct queries and optimization for BigQuery that somewhat differentiate it from similar offerings, Farmer added. "I would say only that it is unique in its specifics, rather than its concepts," he said. Meanwhile, despite Live Query for BigQuery's potential value to joint Alteryx and Google Cloud customers, not all users might like the feature, Farmer cautioned. Live Query for BigQuery changes the way users work with data stored in BigQuery, removing it from the Alteryx environment some users might prefer. However, for large workloads, the benefits of working with data where it resides rather than moving it between systems likely outweighs other concerns. "Alteryx had the best user experience to support an iterative workflow of preparation, analysis, re-preparation when something did not look quite right, and re-analysis," Farmer said. "This becomes much more difficult with live queries. But at this scale, it becomes somewhat impractical anyway."