Agents are altering data security needs, Oracle responds

On the data security news scale, what Oracle did recently registers relatively low.

Data security breaches can have wide-ranging drastic consequences such as exposing millions of people's personal information, while vendors revealing product development plans is about serving the needs of customers and trying to make a profit.

Nevertheless, what Oracle revealed on June 18 was related to potential major problems.

In response to how agentic AI is changing data security needs, Oracle is making certain data security capabilities for Oracle AI Database free into early 2027, and others available at a 90% discount for one year. Among them are the tech giant's Database Lifecycle Management Pack, Exadata Management Pack and Database Security Central.

While valuable for Oracle customers, enabling broader access to data security capabilities at the data layer does not represent innovation that could alter the competitive landscape. But it does highlight the significance of new data security threats emanating from the growing use of autonomous AI agents.

Because agents autonomously query, analyze and act on data at greater scale and speed than humans, they can expose security gaps or create new ones that didn't previously exist. In addition, AI is enabling attackers to search for vulnerabilities and automate attacks at a greater speed than in the past.

"[Increased security] is critical as AI is being used by attackers, so you need to use AI to defend as well -- to even out the field," Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research, told TechTarget.

Matt Aslett, an analyst at ISG Software Research, similarly noted that as enterprises move agents out of the controlled environments of pilot projects and into production, a different level of data security is needed.

"Security approaches are evolving to [meet] new potential risks and challenges that come with autonomous agents," he told TechTarget. "New security capabilities and policies are required to protect enterprises at every layer of the stack, but are especially critical at the data layer [to] mitigate the impact of any vulnerabilities further up the stack."

Threat exposure on the rise AI agents are transformative. Security approaches are evolving to new potential risks and challenges that come with autonomous agents. New security capabilities and policies are required to protect enterprises at every layer of the stack, but are especially critical at the data layer. Matt AslettAnalyst, ISG Software Research Capable of querying and analyzing data on an exponentially greater scale than humans, they can increase the overall knowledge of entire organizations. And by autonomously executing business processes, they can markedly improve an enterprise's efficiency. Now, as model capabilities have advanced and some organizations have successfully connected agents with the context they need to be accurate, a growing number of enterprises are moving agents into production environments where human oversight is less stringent than during the testing process. As they do, they are unwittingly creating new data security holes by exposing sensitive information to unauthorized users, applications and other agents. Meanwhile, just as enterprises can use agents to become better informed and more efficient, so can threat actors. To defend against rising data security risks, organizations need to improve protections on their data itself rather than in the operating systems historically protected by security capabilities, according to Vipin Samar, Oracle's senior vice president of database security. "Traditional security models focused heavily on applications, operating systems and network perimeters," he said. "Those controls remain important, but they are no longer sufficient in a world where AI-enabled attackers can quickly find paths to sensitive data. Security has to move closer to the data." Specifically, as agents and other AI tools become more sophisticated, enterprises need controls that enforce identity, context and data-sensitivity policies at the data layer, Samar continued. "That is what allows organizations to apply consistent protections, regardless of which application, user or AI agent is accessing the data," he said. "Putting security at the data layer makes it much harder to bypass and helps reduce the visible attack surface. We believe this security-at-source model will change how enterprises think about where critical security controls should be enforced." Aslett similarly pointed out that existing data security strategies were for traditional business intelligence and machine learning projects rather than agentic AI systems and need to be altered. "As AI becomes part of everyday workflows, the risk surface expands beyond traditional controls," he said. "Enterprises now need visibility into how employees prompt and rely on AI systems, how autonomous agents execute tasks, and where sensitive data is introduced, transformed or exposed. Existing security models were not designed for probabilistic systems that generate, infer and act."

The Oracle response With frontier models improving and traditional data security strategies becoming obsolete, Oracle is responding by making its current security capabilities available to all its database customers. "[AI] significantly reduces the time customers have before vulnerabilities are exploited," Samar said. "We want customers to gain full visibility into their security posture and improve it immediately, because threats are now emerging at greater speed and scale," he said The following products are now available for free through Feb. 28, 2027: Database Lifecycle Management Pack to patch -- update, fix, close security vulnerabilities and improve performance -- database and grid infrastructures.

Exadata Management Pack to patch Exadata infrastructures.

Data Safe to assess security, monitor activities and protect data.

Database Security Central to enable customers to manage their own security assessments, activity monitoring and data protection. In addition, GoldenGate, GoldenGate Veridata and Real Application Testing are being offered at a 90% discount through May 31, 2027. GoldenGate and GoldenGate Veridata help users do patching work with minimal downtime, while Real Application Testing enables customers to do assessments before putting applications into production so they can be deployed with greater confidence. Collectively, Oracle's data security capabilities provide the appropriate level of protection against new threats posed by agents, according to Mueller. "This is the right level and process to do it," he said. "It's automated in the software." However, protection against an organization's own code if they unwittingly import or create something malicious remains a potential gap, Mueller continued. "Not only Oracle, but the whole industry struggles securing the software supply chain with dependency on potentially malicious code in their own code, such as coming from open source," he said. "That is something that needs to happen, and is, partially. Google is leading here, and again you need AI to make sure your code dependencies are safe."