Oracle AI Database update aims to ease developing agents

Oracle's latest AI Database update is focused on enabling users to develop, deploy and scale agentic AI applications.

Unveiled on Tuesday at a user event in London, new features for Oracle AI Database -- which comprises Oracle Database 23ai and 26ai -- include vector database capabilities that enable access to unstructured data such as text and audio. In addition, among other new capabilities, the update features Private Agent Factory to enable users of all skill levels to build and deploy agents using a no-code framework with built-in agents to assist during development, and security measures such as end-user privacy restrictions.

Most new features are now generally available. One exception is Oracle Autonomous AI Vector Database, which is in limited availability with GA scheduled for later this year.

Collectively, the new AI Database capabilities are significant for Oracle users given that they not only add agentic AI capabilities, but also enable access to the unstructured data that now makes up most of all data, according to Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research.

"Oracle is adding AI to the database, but more importantly brings unstructured information [so] vectors can be called and used with transactional data," he said. "It's unique and powerful approach. CIOs love it as they do not have to move -- and then worry -- about their transactional data."

In addition, because Oracle AI Database is designed to work in conjunction with Oracle's data lakehouse capabilities, it could be a competitive advantage for the tech giant given that databases from other hyperscale cloud vendors such as Microsoft and IBM aren't as closely aligned with data lakehouses, Mueller continued.

"It is a hard differentiation with the vector approach from the lakehouse," he said.

Based in Austin, Texas, Oracle is a hyperscale cloud vendor providing a wide-ranging array of databases that includes AI Database along with Autonomous Database and HeatWave, among others. Competitors include fellow hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud and IBM, as well as database specialists including MongoDB and MariaDB.

Fueling agents Worldwide, investments in AI have surged since OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT marked significant improvement in generative AI technology and showed how GenAI can make business employees better informed and operations more efficient. Oracle is adding AI to the database, but more importantly brings unstructured information [so] vectors can be called and used with transactional data. It's unique and powerful approach. CIOs love it as they do not have to move -- and then worry -- about their transactional data. Holger MuellerAnalyst, Constellation Research Research and advisory firm Gartner predicts that spending on AI initiatives will total $25 trillion in 2026 and $3.3 trillion in 2027, up from $1.75 trillion in 2025 and just under $1 trillion in 2024. However, despite increasing their investments in AI projects, most enterprises have not been able to move pilots into production to derive benefits from AI tools, with MIT surmising that 95% or organizations have gotten zero return on their investments. While there are many reasons AI initiatives fail at such a high rate, poor data retrieval and security concerns are among them. Oracle's AI Database update aims to better enable users to develop AI applications by improving their access to the relevant data needed to feed AI tools so they deliver appropriate outputs. In addition, the update is designed to make it more secure to operationalize data for AI. "Organizations are increasingly recognizing that embedding AI capabilities directly alongside their critical business data significantly enhances performance and accelerates the deployment of AI agents," said Maria Colgan, Oracle's vice president of product management for AI and mission-critical data. "This served as the key driver behind this architectural decision." In particular, embedding AI next to proprietary data within a user's database eliminates the need to send data across systems, which improves both accuracy and security, she continued. "That means its answers are more accurate and grounded in what's happening right now -- not a stale copy from somewhere else," Colgan said. "Just as importantly, everything stays under the database's built-in security controls. The agent only sees what it's supposed to see -- nothing more -- so you're not exposing extra data just to make the system work." Oracle's AI Database update includes the following new capabilities: Oracle Autonomous AI Vector Database, which features APIs and an easy-to-use web interface so that developers, data scientists and other users can easily index data to make it discoverable so it can be used to inform vector-powered applications.

Oracle AI Database Private Agent factory, a no-code tool for developing agents that includes a Database Knowledge Agent, a Structured Data Analysis Agent and a Deep Data Research Agent to help users safely and securely create and deploy cutting-edge applications.

Oracle Unified Memory Core, a low-latency reasoning engine that enables users to store vector, JSON, graph, relational, text, spatial and columnar data in one system so it can be discovered for AI development.

Oracle Deep Data Security to deploy data privacy rules specific to each user or agent that has access to ensure proper data security.

Oracle Private AI Services Container so that customers with heightened security requirements can run private instances of AI models and avoid sharing data outside their secure environments, including with third-party AI providers.

Oracle Trusted Answer Search, a feature that uses AI vector search rather than large language models to respond to queries and provides testable outputs to avoid hallucinations and misunderstandings. Like Mueller, Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget noted the importance of Oracle's new AI Database capabilities given that they enable users to integrate AI with proprietary data across both operational databases and lakehouses. "The new Oracle AI Database capabilities are significant additions as they … eliminate the need for complex data pipelines, enhance security and allow users to activate their data for AI-driven insights and applications, which were previously challenging to achieve at scale," he said. "This tighter integration is a trend I see with most vendors now." In addition, the update could give Oracle a slight advantage over platforms such as Microsoft Fabric and Google BigQuery as well database capabilities from specialists including MongoDB, Catanzano, who named Private Agent Factory the most valuable of the new features, continued. "The new features, such as unified memory core and deep data security, help differentiate Oracle by offering converged data processing and robust security measures tailored for AI workloads, though other vendors are also advancing similar capabilities," he said.