Potential consequences are severe when AI agents lack context

Lack of context is the enemy of accuracy.

After experimenting with agentic AI, many enterprises are attempting to move projects past the pilot stage and into production to finally realize the productivity gains and cost savings of deploying agentic AI networks.

However, to reap the potential rewards of agentic AI and avoid serious consequences, organizations need to make sure they're developing agents that can be trusted to perform in production.

Donald Farmer Donald Farmer

Enterprises need to provide AI tools with the context -- the data and business logic -- that enables them to accurately carry out their intended work. If they don't, agents could wind up costing businesses time, money and, in some cases, reputational harm or legal peril.

"With good context, an agent can map vague natural language requests to exact corporate data," Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy, told TechTarget. "Without it, the agent can only act generically and may hallucinate what it does not know."

Investments in AI continue to rise In January, research and advisory firm Gartner predicted that worldwide spending on AI will total $2.5 trillion in 2026, up 44% from $1.8 trillion in 2025, and increase to $3.3 trillion in 2027. Simultaneously, some enterprises are putting at least some agents into production as they try to benefit from AI's potential. With good context, an agent can map vague natural language requests to exact corporate data. Without it, the agent can only act generically and may hallucinate what it does not know. Donald FarmerFounder and principal, TreeHive Strategy ISG Software Research's year-end 2024 survey found that at the time, only 17% of AI initiatives reached production, according to ISG analyst David Meninger. One year later, the firm's year-end 2025 survey showed about one-third of AI projects making it into production. Similarly, Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise report, published in January, found that one-quarter of the 3,200 business and IT leaders surveyed reported having put 40% of their AI projects into production. In addition, Deloitte predicted that about half of the organizations it surveyed would reach that 40% threshold by midyear. "We are making significant progress with agents -- we have more enterprises putting agents into production -- but that still leaves a lot that aren't in production," Menninger said. "If we are doubling the number of agents going into production, we're paying more attention to the issues surrounding production quality agents." David Menninger David Menninger In other words, many organizations are paying more attention to context to realize agentic AI's potential. However, it's imperative that they get the context aspect of development correct, Menninger continued. If agents are asked to execute straightforward tasks such as drafting a document, accuracy isn't imperative. Mistakes can be caught, and the consequences aren't catastrophic. But if multi-agent systems are managing entire supply chains or making recommendations to medical workers, government employees or other people doing critical work, the consequences of agents acting without proper context can be severe. "Now that we're starting to do more agentic activities … we need to get it right, and the risks are higher," Menninger said.

Real-world consequences Enterprises are spending vast amounts of money and devoting significant time and effort to building agents because the potential benefits of deploying networks of AI agents are massive. For example, authors from Johns Hopkins and MIT reported that teams comprised of humans and agents were 60% more productive than teams made up of humans alone. Meanwhile, a separate study conducted by Rand Group found that agents can help enterprises reduce spending by 40%. But there are repercussions when AI tools lack appropriate context. "Context is given to the agent to ensure accuracy," Cindi Howson, chief data and AI strategist at ThoughtSpot, told TechTarget. "In the absence of context, you get hallucinations. The agent takes its best guess, but it is just a guess." Real-world examples of AI hallucinations causing harm include the following: Air Canada suffered reputational harm and was forced to refund money when an AI chatbot didn't know the company's policy related to bereavement travel and misled a passenger.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost $100 billion in market value after incorrect AI-generated content was included in a promotional video.

OpenAI's Whisper, used by tens of thousands of medical professionals to transcribe patient visits, made up entire sentences, invented medication names and attributed racially charged statements to patients with aphasia, a disorder that impairs the ability to speak.

A California court found that agents from Perplexity may be violating state and federal laws by accessing Amazon accounts without prior authorization. Beyond public consequences, there are private ones when agents don't have the context they need to deliver accurate outputs, Howson noted, pointing out that organizations are charged for LLM use by the number of tokens they consume. Cindi Howson Cindi Howson "Happening in parallel are the token costs," she said. "The more context you give an LLM, you're going to get a better answer on the first attempt, whereas if the LLM gets it wrong, you're going to run up your token costs and it's not going to be efficient." When an agent cannot be trusted in production, the time and money spent building it will be wasted. Not including all the tools it takes to create an AI infrastructure, the cost to develop a single agent can range from around $1,000 for simple applications to over $100,000, according to IT consulting firm Triple Minds. Differences come down to the scope, autonomy level and depth of integration with enterprise systems, including other agents. A basic agent that responds to frequently asked questions might cost around $15,000 to build, while a custom-trained, fully autonomous agent capable of working with other agents could cost over $100,000. "Enterprises want agents that are reliable, with responses that are grounded, properly attributed and consistent in how long they take to run," Michael Bendersky, director of research at Databricks, told TechTarget. "Speed and cost matter as much as accuracy. An agent that [takes] unnecessary steps before reaching the right answer is expensive and unpredictable at scale."