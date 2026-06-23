CData aims to simplify AI development with latest features

CData is taking aim at simplifying AI development with its latest update.

Launched on Tuesday, a Developer Edition of its Connect AI platform, the open source Connect AI Python SDK and CData CLI are designed to connect CData users with governed access to the enterprise systems where proprietary data is created and stored so they can build context-aware AI tools.

Connect AI, first launched in September 2025, is CData's fully managed platform for integrating AI models with an enterprise's proprietary data based on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) open standard. The Developer Edition is a free version that is compatible with any MCP-capable coding assistant or framework.

The Python SDK supports Connect AI by accessing governed data and pulling it into Python workflows, while CData CLI is a command-line interface for CData's network of connectors to enterprise data sources.

Collectively, the new capabilities extend an organization's data infrastructure to the environments where developers work.

"Individually, CData's releases are primarily developer productivity features," Michael Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research, told TechTarget. "Collectively, they represent an architectural shift. CData is moving from being the company that connects enterprise data to becoming the governed runtime data layer that AI developers and agents can consume directly."

Stephen Catanzano, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, similarly noted the value of CData's new capabilities.

"This is a big update because it directly addresses the primary bottleneck in enterprise AI projects and the data access layer," he said. "By providing free, governed access to hundreds of enterprise systems through interfaces developers already use, CData eliminates the friction that typically requires IT involvement at every step."

Based in Chapel Hill, N.C., CData is a data integration provider that competes with vendors including Boomi, Fivetran and Informatica.

Aiding AI development With enterprises often struggling to develop AI tools reliable enough to put into production, many data management and analytics vendors are making it a priority to provide customers with capabilities that better enable them to build trustworthy applications. CData is moving from being the company that connects enterprise data to becoming the governed runtime data layer that AI developers and agents can consume directly. Michael NiAnalyst, Constellation Research In particular, connecting agents with the data and business logic that gives them their contextual awareness has been an emphasis, with AWS, Databricks, Microsoft and Snowflake all addressing context this month alone. CData addressed context when it launched new Connect AI capabilities in March. Now, the vendor is trying to help customers more successfully build AI tools by simplifying the developer experience. CData commissioned a study of more than 200 data and AI leaders in late 2025, and the results of that survey helped provide the impetus for building a Developer Edition of Connect AI, Connect AI Python SDK and CData CLI, according to Amit Naik, the vendor's vice president of AI architecture. "Our customers told us [what they wanted], and then our own research confirmed it," he said, noting that nearly three-quarters of the survey respondents reported spending significant time on data integration rather than training models and building applications. "Developers were asking for better ways to get started without going through an enterprise procurement cycle," Naik continued. "The Developer Edition, the Python SDK and the CLI are our direct response to that signal." Connect AI reduces the need to integrate data by exposing enterprise APIs as a data layer with a standardized schema and read/write support to retrieve and update data. In addition, it includes support for MCP servers to standardize connections between AI models and proprietary data sources and Toolkits, a feature that enables developers to package governed data access into a single MCP server URL so agents only call on the data they need. Connect AI Python SDK further simplifies access to data by enabling developers to import governed data into Python workflows without having to change the code, and CData CLI simplifies managing access to an enterprise's myriad data sources by providing an interface for CData's network of connectors. "Connect AI Developer Edition stands out as the most valuable because it's free, includes the full enterprise feature set, and works immediately with popular AI coding assistants like Claude Code, Cursor, and LangChain," Catanzano said. "The Toolkits feature is particularly powerful." Ni likewise highlighted the Connect AI Developer Edition. "While the Python SDK and command line interface make developers more productive, more importantly, the Developer Edition promises an enterprise data layer that goes beyond developers to support every AI application and agent, enabling consistent development," he said.