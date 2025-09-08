Build an AI agent with LangChain in this beginner tutorial

LangChain can help build agents and other types of AI applications. However, developers must understand its installation and building procedures to use it successfully.

LangChain is an open source framework for connecting large language models (LLMs) with data, software utilities and other LLMs. It does this through various prebuilt tools and integrations that make it easy for developers to implement the functionality needed to build AI applications.

LangChain is particularly beneficial for agentic AI development. With LangChain, users can create an AI agent that can pass a human request to an LLM. The LLM processes the request and determines which tools or commands are needed to fulfill it. The agent then executes tasks automatically.

This LangChain tutorial for beginners covers the basics of LangChain installation and how to build an agent that can manage files on a local computer using LangChain's File System tool.

Install LangChain Before building agents or other AI applications, developers must get comfortable with LangChain's simple installation process. All commands in this article were tested on an Ubuntu 25.04 system, but most will work on any OS that supports Python 3. The only exception is the sudo apt commands used to install Python 3 and Pip, a package manager for Python. Apt-get is Ubuntu's software installation utility; users running an OS other than Ubuntu must install these two packages using a system-supported installation method. First, install Python 3 and Pip: sudo apt update



sudo apt install python3 python3-pip Next, use Pip to install the LangChain package: pip install langchain

Test LangChain To test that LangChain is properly set up, run some simple code that sends a query to an LLM from within a terminal. Developers can run the following commands directly in a Python console, although executing them inside a Jupyter Notebook might be more convenient and enable a more interactive approach. First, install the LangChain package for the LLM in use. This tutorial uses Google's Gemini model, but LangChain supports a range of models. Install the Gemini package: pip install -qU "langchain[google-genai]" Next, run the following commands to import the modules needed to interact with Gemini. These commands also prompt the user to enter a Gemini API key. Developers can create one here. import getpass



import os



if not os.environ.get("GOOGLE_API_KEY"):



os.environ["GOOGLE_API_KEY"] = getpass.getpass("Enter API key for Google Gemini: ")







from langchain.chat_models import init_chat_model







model = init_chat_model("gemini-2.0-flash", model_provider="google_genai")



from langchain_core.messages import HumanMessage, SystemMessage Next, pass a query to Gemini using the .invoke method. For example, the following command asks Gemini when the French Revolution started: model.invoke("When did the French Revolution start?") Figure 1 shows Gemini's output based on code running inside a Jupyter Notebook. Figure 1. When prompted with the .invoke method, Google Gemini can provide information to answer queries.