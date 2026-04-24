The data ownership blind spots putting organizations at risk

Even with a governance program in place, organizations can still fall short.

Lack of data ownership is a widespread issue. Many organizations are finding that vast amounts of data lack an assigned owner. According to the 2026 Data Threat Report from global technology company Thales, only 34% of organizations know where all their data is stored, and only 39% can fully classify their data.

Executives must identify unowned datasets within their organizations and assign ownership to ensure enterprise data is appropriately governed and secured. Not doing so puts the organization at financial and reputational risk.

Common data ownership oversights Quality data has become a critical asset for organizations, especially for automation, analytics and AI. Data owners, data stewards and chief data officers are responsible for ensuring that data meets established standards and has trackable lineage. But there are still types of data that organizations fail to capture and govern effectively, including: Unstructured content from communication channels. Transcripts from messaging and collaboration apps, meeting transcripts and recordings, and content from emails and social media exchanges all lack ownership but might contain critical business information.

Transcripts from messaging and collaboration apps, meeting transcripts and recordings, and content from emails and social media exchanges all lack ownership but might contain critical business information. Data generated by shadow IT systems. About 70% of CIOs believe that the business units in their organizations deploy unsanctioned tech, according to Flexera's 2026 IT Priorities Report. That creates shadow data -- that is, data generated and stored outside the purview of the organization's IT and security controls as well as its data governance program.

About 70% of CIOs believe that the business units in their organizations deploy unsanctioned tech, according to Flexera's 2026 IT Priorities Report. That creates shadow data -- that is, data generated and stored outside the purview of the organization's IT and security controls as well as its data governance program. Data developed in sandboxes and for temporary projects. This spans from developmental databases and test environments to intermediate datasets to training data for AI and machine learning models.

This spans from developmental databases and test environments to intermediate datasets to training data for AI and machine learning models. Siloed data. Many data types fall into this category, including data stored in individual desktop folders, temporary reports, disconnected spreadsheets and data in legacy systems. Some also put vendor and third-party data in this category. Dark data also falls into this category, even though the business no longer uses it.

Many data types fall into this category, including data stored in individual desktop folders, temporary reports, disconnected spreadsheets and data in legacy systems. Some also put vendor and third-party data in this category. Dark data also falls into this category, even though the business no longer uses it. Operational and machine data. Various data types belong here, ranging from systems logs, IoT sensor data and API payloads to metadata. These datasets often lack a single owner and are overlooked in management and governance.