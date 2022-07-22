Get the most out of Azure Site Recovery DRaaS

Azure Site Recovery is an ever-evolving disaster recovery tool. Rather than add a new third-party tool to a disaster recovery strategy, Azure customers can use the built-in service to protect and restore native Azure workloads.

Site Recovery, Azure's disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) offering, can fail into cloud for both VMware and Hyper-V on-premises environments.

Depending on an organization's requirements, Azure DRaaS makes good quality DR within reach without the added need for new hardware and infrastructure. The advantages of Azure DRaaS go beyond reducing hardware costs, but there are some common issues to watch.

Azure DRaaS best practices As a DRaaS option, Site Recovery can help organizations cover business-critical applications in the event of a disaster, between different Azure regions if needed. By default, Azure DRaaS keeps 24 hours of history with multiple checkpoints. It is possible to extend the duration up to 72 hours. However, the cost of doing this can be prohibitive. Not only is there a cost per snapshot, but there is also a cost per disk. If the VM is busy in terms of disk I/O it can become very expensive very quickly. Azure is an effective tool, but it still requires management. DR teams must periodically test to ensure it works as expected and pay attention to any warnings or errors it generates. Azure can do both backup and DR, but understanding the different associated requirements is critical to getting the most out of Azure DRaaS as a DR tool. A good DR tool focuses on rapid recovery, business continuity and availability. Organizations use data backup tools if they need a backup copy when something fails, alongside long-term availability of historic data. Azure is not inexpensive, but DR admins can avoid added costs by separating it from a general backup plan. Every added VM has a cost. Admins can avoid this when they follow DR best practices; tier apps and ensure that the critical ones have the appropriate recovery measures.