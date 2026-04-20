How to start a career in AI: Advice from experts

AI careers are often described as a destination: Learn the tools, build a portfolio and land a job. But this view overlooks what's really happening inside businesses. AI isn't creating a single new career path so much as it's reshaping how work gets done.

People aren't breaking into AI by starting over. They're layering it into the work they already do, whether that's in engineering, marketing, operations or product, and using it to drive better outcomes. As a result, the definition of an "AI career" is shifting.

For years, the path to a career in AI was relatively narrow. It pointed to highly specialized roles such as machine learning engineers, data scientists and researchers, which often require advanced degrees and deep technical expertise.

That model is starting to break down as the field advances.

What does a career in AI mean today? As AI moves beyond experimentation and into everyday workflows, it's becoming less of a standalone function and more of a layer across the organization. Instead of being confined to a small group of specialists, AI is affecting how teams build products, analyze data and make decisions. That shift is changing what it means to work in AI. Rather than following a single, clearly defined path, many people are entering the field by building on what they already do and making themselves more valuable in the process. Sumit Agarwal, VP analyst at research and advisory firm Gartner, said the shift is forcing professionals to broaden their skill sets, with even technical roles now requiring business understanding in addition to technical expertise as AI becomes part of everyday work. That shift is also changing how value is defined in AI roles. "The market rewards applied capability, not theoretical knowledge," said Judah Phillips, chief AI and product officer at Market Holdings and co-founder of Squark AI, a no-code AI platform acquired by Market Holdings in 2024. "If you can show impact inside a function, you're already in the field." As businesses move AI initiatives from experimentation to execution, applied capability matters more than credentials. The focus is shifting to results -- not who knows the most tools, but who can use AI to achieve measurable outcomes. That shift is also reflected in how analysts define AI roles. AI is becoming embedded across traditional roles, said Josh Builta, senior director of enterprise platforms and applications at research and advisory firm Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget. Professionals in areas like software development, product and business analysis increasingly are using AI to enhance workflows and decision making, he said. Hiring practices are changing as a result. Instead of focusing on titles or credentials, businesses are searching for people who can apply AI in their day-to-day work. "They're looking for a combination of technical AI skills -- programming, data analysis and machine learning -- alongside foundational AI literacy and the ability to apply these tools effectively in business contexts," said Greg Fuller, vice president of Skillsoft's Codeacademy, an interactive online learning academy. Yet, technical ability alone isn't enough. Employers are also placing greater weight on skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration and ethical awareness, especially as AI plays a bigger role in decision making. "The most in-demand candidates are those who show adaptability and a commitment to continuous learning, as AI-driven roles are constantly evolving and require ongoing upskilling," Fuller explained.

Real-world entry paths: How professions get started in AI There's no single path into AI today. Many professionals are getting started by incorporating AI into their existing work rather than through a defined role. Most people treat AI like a tool or certification race, when it's really about outcomes. Judah PhillipsChief AI and product officer at Market Holdings and co-founder of Squark AI Analysts are moving from descriptive to predictive insights. Engineers are building AI-enabled features into existing products. Operations and business teams are using models to inform decisions and improve how work gets done. It's less about changing careers and more about expanding them. "The most reliable way in is through what you already do," Phillips said. "People aren't breaking into AI by starting over; they're layering it into their current role and making themselves more valuable." That's how AI is taking hold inside businesses. Getting started is easier than it used to be, but expectations have changed. It's not about trying the tools, it's about showing what they do. That's also where many aspiring practitioners run into challenges. "Most people treat AI like a tool or certification race, when it's really about outcomes," Phillips said. "There's a tendency to stay at the demo level -- building things that look impressive but don't actually get used." The gap, he added, is often between experimentation and impact. Building a model or prototype is only part of the process. What sets effective practitioners apart is their ability to tie that work to real business results. They start by applying AI within their existing work, whether that's improving campaign performance, streamlining how work gets done or enhancing analysis, before gradually taking on more advanced responsibilities. Hands-on application, even within an existing role, often matters more than formal credentials or standalone projects. As businesses scale their AI efforts, many companies are struggling to find talent that not only has technical expertise, but can also apply AI to solve real-world business problems, Builta said. A common misconception, he added, is that AI roles are primarily about building models. The ability to connect AI capabilities to specific business outcomes is just as critical. "Professionals who can bridge the gap between technical AI capabilities and practical applications are essential," Builta explained. "To do that, these professionals will need to understand the nuances and challenges of the industry they are working in and be able to show how AI can meet those."

How leaders can build and support AI talent As more employees begin working with AI in their day-to-day roles, businesses are rethinking how they build and support that capability internally. One of the more common missteps is treating AI as a purely technical initiative, according to Randall Hunt, CTO at Caylent, a cloud services company. "One of the biggest mistakes organizations make is treating AI adoption as a technical initiative rather than an organizational one," he said. In practice, that means extending AI beyond engineering and into teams like operations, finance, sales and HR. Caylent offered employees different paths to using AI, starting with foundational training for everyone and expanding into tracks for business and technical roles. The results were clear: Adoption moved fastest among non-technical teams once the tools and training matched with the way they work. This broader approach shows how businesses are starting to think differently about AI talent. Rather than relying on a small group of specialists, many businesses are distributing AI capability across teams, embedding it into how work gets done. The organizations that scale AI capability fastest are the ones investing in internal enablement first. Randall HuntCTO at Caylent "There's a tendency to reach for external hiring as the primary AI talent strategy," Hunt said. "But the organizations that scale AI capability fastest are the ones investing in internal enablement first." External hiring still plays a role, particularly in bringing in expertise to support more advanced initiatives. But increasingly, the focus is on enabling existing teams to adopt and apply AI effectively. Gartner's Agarwal said businesses are taking a more balanced approach, investing in upskilling existing employees while selectively hiring external talent to support more advanced initiatives. A recent Gartner survey found that only 20% of executives believe their workforce is AI-ready, Agarwal said, while 62% say their organizations lack the technology or talent needed to fully support AI adoption. The bigger challenge comes after initial experimentation. While many businesses have launched AI pilots, fewer have successfully moved those efforts into production. "The gap between a successful pilot and a production system is where most AI initiatives quietly stall," Hunt said. Closing that gap takes more than technical skill. It comes down to governance, clear definitions of success and ensuring AI is part of real workflows, not just isolated experiments.