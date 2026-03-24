U.S. federal AI framework deemed aspirational, noncommittal

The Trump Administration published its latest executive order last week: the National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence. It's a light- touch federal regulatory approach that relies on congressional measures and puts the onus on federal agencies to review state laws, enforce federal policy and develop standards for AI.

Despite some "nonstarters," the framework signals the Trump Administration's acknowledgement that constituents on both sides of the partisan aisle are concerned about AI, according to Tyler Thompson, a partner in emerging technologies at global law firm Reed Smith.

"The big takeaway from this is it's clearly an area of high focus," Thompson said. "The White House has now done multiple executive orders on [AI regulation], and it's an administration that is avowedly pro-business, talking about potential regulation."

The big what-if factor of the executive order, however, is whether Congress will do anything about it, especially with 70% to 80% of the framework reliant on congressional actions, he added. Its progress could depend on congressional members' motivations to get political wins with their constituents as the nation heads into midterm elections this November.

Thompson said he sees "smaller nuggets" of opportunities for bipartisan wins, such as protections for children and monitoring data center energy consumption. A federal AI law that addresses these subsets is of interest to both red and blue states, business leaders, regulators, consumers and AI developers, he added.

But a potential barrier to the unified federal approach lies in the framework's focus on preempting states from developing their own AI laws, he said. It could be difficult to get wholesale support for a bill that aims to limit states from having their own AI regulations.

"The practical odds of getting there are extremely low, and I think probably the biggest issue is this preemption issue," Thompson said. "That's something that would require 100% bipartisanship, whether we're talking about right now or post-midterms."

This preemption reinforces the administration's desire to eliminate a patchwork of state laws, which isn't feasible in the long run, according to Michael Leone, practice director and principal analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget.

"Fifty states running 50 different compliance regimes was never going to scale," Leone wrote in a LinkedIn post. "That part is real progress, but everything else is where it gets complicated."

The rest of the framework is noncommittal, he wrote, adding that it "feels like someone on the team prompted ChatGPT with 'draft me an AI legislative framework that doesn't commit to anything.'" It feels like someone on the team prompted ChatGPT with 'draft me an AI legislative framework that doesn't commit to anything.' Michael Leone, practice director and principal analyst, Omdia

For example, he noted the mixed signals around copyright laws and AI training, with the framework stating it's not a violation to use copyrighted materials to train AI models but giving the courts the final say. He also highlighted the lack of detail around regulatory sandboxes.

"Sandboxes are exactly where you establish testing standards, pass/fail criteria, benchmarks that evolve as fast as the technology does," Leone wrote in his post. "Instead, we get a bullet point with no substance behind it. Huge missed opportunity."

What the executive order addresses

The objectives included in the executive order align with many top-of-mind concerns around AI, such as child safety, deepfakes and workplace AI readiness. These issues often receive bipartisan support, Thompson said.

But, again, Congress is largely responsible for enacting the necessary measures to enforce this framework and for collaborating with the appropriate federal agencies and stakeholders. Together, Congress and those agencies will review existing and proposed AI state laws, issue guidance and coordinate the desired unified federal stance on AI governance -- if Congress decides to not ignore the order.

Here are the key objectives of the National Policy Framework for AI:

Protect children and empower parents. Congress would require AI services that minors can access to implement child safety protections and provide parents with control over privacy, screen time, exposure and account controls. Agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice would be responsible for enforcing these laws.

Safeguard and strengthen American communities. Congress would try to stimulate economic growth by streamlining federal permitting for AI infrastructure construction; providing grants, tax incentives and technical assistance programs to small businesses; managing the effects of AI energy consumption on residents; and addressing national security risks.

Respect intellectual property rights and support creators. Congress and the federal courts would govern AI developers and platforms in how they use copyrighted material and likenesses to train AI models, while enabling creators to seek protection and compensation.